Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Holmes; North Walton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Walton and northwestern Holmes Counties through 445 PM CDT At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of De Funiak Springs to 6 miles east of Crestview. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include De Funiak Springs, Eglin Air Force Base, Union, Liberty, Gordon, Pond Creek, Oakwood Hills, Cluster Springs, Fox Hill, Leonia, Sand Hill, Alpine Heights, Arrant Settlement, De Funiak Spring Airport, Glendale, Pleasant Hill, Center Ridge, New Harmony, Piney Grove and Mossy Head. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

