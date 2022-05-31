ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Holmes, North Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Holmes; North Walton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Walton and northwestern Holmes Counties through 445 PM CDT At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of De Funiak Springs to 6 miles east of Crestview. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include De Funiak Springs, Eglin Air Force Base, Union, Liberty, Gordon, Pond Creek, Oakwood Hills, Cluster Springs, Fox Hill, Leonia, Sand Hill, Alpine Heights, Arrant Settlement, De Funiak Spring Airport, Glendale, Pleasant Hill, Center Ridge, New Harmony, Piney Grove and Mossy Head. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OKALOOSA AND SOUTHEASTERN SANTA ROSA COUNTIES At 410 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Wright, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Okaloosa and southeastern Santa Rosa Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG

Afternoon storms, tracking the tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!. We start out mild and muggy this morning with temps in the 60’s and 70’s and calm winds. Our radar is dry this morning as well as a cold front builds back off to the west. Throughout the day,...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 Navarre students detecting red tide and Forecasting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Navarre Marine Science Center has been operating for 13 years. This program is run by dual enrolled students with amazing research about red tide and water quality that are making a difference in our environment. A group of students are taking water samples three times a week to make sure that our […]
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Crews are ahead of schedule repairing Fairhope sinkhole

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It may not look like progress, but crews are already ahead of schedule repairing a large sinkhole and the work just started Tuesday. “We put terms in the contract of 15 total calendar days for the contractor to complete this work. He thinks he can do it in half that time,” […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
getthecoast.com

First sea turtle nest of the season discovered in Destin

Yesterday, Destin Fire Control District posted this photo of beach safety crews making rescues on multiple swimmers off of Gulf Shore Dr. due to rip currents still present in the Gulf of Mexico. Yesterday’s beach warning flag was red, with the notice of dangerous rip currents still present. “Rip...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG

Which hurricane names are retired? A list

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The practice of naming tropical cyclones dates back hundreds of years. In the 1800s, hurricanes were named after Saints, like Hurricane Santa Ana which affected Puerto Rico in 1825. It wasn’t until the early 1950s that the United States began using solely female names to title hurricanes. This naming process continued until 1979. In that year, male and female names were included in the lists for Atlantic Basin storms.
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Olmstead's Rescue Comes with Only Minutes to Spare

Fairhope, Ala. - (OBA) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer said only minutes remained before he reached the point of no return. Kevin Olmstead of Fairhope, a veteran angler and fishing guide for more than 20 years, had been in the water in Mississippi Sound for 10 hours after being dumped overboard by a wave as he tried to retrieve a life jacket.
FAIRHOPE, AL
wbrc.com

VIDEO: Truck ‘scrapes’ its way through tunnel, loses entire roof

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) -Despite warnings, a truck managed to make it through a tunnel in Alabama. But it didn’t come out the same way. The entire roof of a Ryder truck was ripped off with the cargo still inside while it traveled through the Bankhead Tunnel Tuesday morning.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia County Fire Rescue responds to mobile home fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire that made the home “untenable” on Saturday, May 28. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming out of the front door and when they went inside, they found a fire. The fire was under control by 12:50 a.m. The […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

29-year-old Milton man arrested for multiple felonies

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton man was arrested Friday morning and charged with multiple felonies. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 29-year-old Mark Frate around 8:30 a.m. The sheriff's office worked a scene Friday morning on E Spencer Field Rd. off Highway 90 in Pace.
MILTON, FL

