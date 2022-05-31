ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OKALOOSA AND SOUTHEASTERN SANTA ROSA COUNTIES At 410 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Wright, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Okaloosa and southeastern Santa Rosa Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Holmes, North Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Holmes; North Walton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Walton and northwestern Holmes Counties through 445 PM CDT At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of De Funiak Springs to 6 miles east of Crestview. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include De Funiak Springs, Eglin Air Force Base, Union, Liberty, Gordon, Pond Creek, Oakwood Hills, Cluster Springs, Fox Hill, Leonia, Sand Hill, Alpine Heights, Arrant Settlement, De Funiak Spring Airport, Glendale, Pleasant Hill, Center Ridge, New Harmony, Piney Grove and Mossy Head. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Health advisory issued for Marler Park

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A Health advisory has been issued for Marler Park of Fort Walton Beach, the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) announced this morning. The health advisory is based on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards for enterococci, DOH-Okaloosa said. This...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

South Walton Fire District sees increase in water emergencies

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–With summer in full swing, many people are heading to the beaches of South Walton. Even seemingly calm waters can have dangerous rip currents which can turn any fun beach day into a tragedy. News 13 This Morning caught up with South Walton Fire District to provide safety tips you and […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 Navarre students detecting red tide and Forecasting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Navarre Marine Science Center has been operating for 13 years. This program is run by dual enrolled students with amazing research about red tide and water quality that are making a difference in our environment. A group of students are taking water samples three times a week to make sure that our […]
NAVARRE, FL
#National Weather Service#Severe Thunderstorm
WEAR

3 hospitalized after crash on T Street in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Escambia County Tuesday afternoon. Escambia County EMS was dispatched to T and Hatton Streets at around 2:48 p.m. for a two vehicle crash. The severity of injuries is currently unknown. The roadway was blocked, but...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Escambia County deputies searching for armed home invasion suspects

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Sheriff's Office needs assistance identifying individuals suspected of committing an armed home invasion in March. According to the sheriff's office, an armed home invasion took place on Bush Street on March 10. They believe the suspects are two individuals who were caught on surveillance video before and after the robbery took place.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

29-year-old Milton man arrested for multiple felonies

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton man was arrested Friday morning and charged with multiple felonies. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 29-year-old Mark Frate around 8:30 a.m. The sheriff's office worked a scene Friday morning on E Spencer Field Rd. off Highway 90 in Pace.
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia County Fire Rescue responds to mobile home fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire that made the home “untenable” on Saturday, May 28. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming out of the front door and when they went inside, they found a fire. The fire was under control by 12:50 a.m. The […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

First sea turtle nest of the season discovered in Destin

Yesterday, Destin Fire Control District posted this photo of beach safety crews making rescues on multiple swimmers off of Gulf Shore Dr. due to rip currents still present in the Gulf of Mexico. Yesterday’s beach warning flag was red, with the notice of dangerous rip currents still present. “Rip...
DESTIN, FL

