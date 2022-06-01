ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde police, school district no longer cooperating with Texas probe: Sources

By Josh Margolin
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

The Uvalde Police Department and the Uvalde Independent School District police force are no longer cooperating with the Texas Department of Public Safety's investigation into the massacre at Robb Elementary School and the state's review of the law enforcement response, multiple law enforcement sources tell ABC News.

The Uvalde police chief and a spokesperson for the Uvalde Independent School District did not immediately respond to requests for comment from ABC News.

According to sources, the decision to stop cooperating occurred soon after the director of DPS, Col. Steven McCraw, held a news conference Friday during which he said the delayed police entry into the classroom was "the wrong decision" and contrary to protocol.

Jesse Ortiz - PHOTO: Law enforcement is seen outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022, in an image taken from a video made by a bystander.

Reached by ABC News, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety said, "The Uvalde Police Department and Uvalde CISD Police have been cooperating with investigators. The chief of the Uvalde CISD Police provided an initial interview but has not responded to a request for a follow-up interview with the Texas Rangers that was made two days ago."

Last Tuesday's attack, one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history, left 19 children and two adults dead.

CronHustlaz Muzik
4d ago

Just answer why the door was propped open. That one specific question will open the canna worms…. It is a federal mandate for them doors to remain locked openable from the inside out not outside in all schools nationwide are the same

Allie Lauren
4d ago

Because Uvalde police force & Robb elementary are about to be smacked with lawsuits & probably arrests for negligent homicide.

John Davis
4d ago

They are going to try to burn every police officer and deputy that was a the scene. How many will retire or quit because of all of this? 😞😪💔🙏

CBS News

Uvalde schools police chief completed active shooter training before shooting, records show

The Texas law enforcement official faulted for delaying the law enforcement response to a mass shooting in Uvalde recently completed active shooting training courses prior to the fatal incident, records show. As new information emerges, community members are continuing to question officials' response to the shooting that left 21 people dead — 19 of them children — and more than a dozen others injured.
UVALDE, TX
UPI News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Uvalde following school shooting

June 1 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the city of Uvalde where 19 students and two adults were killed last week in a school shooting. Abbott issued the disaster declaration Tuesday to accelerate the availability of state resources to the community of Uvalde, located about 100 miles west of San Antonio. It will also suspend that regulations would "prevent, hinder or delay necessary action in coping with the aftermath of the tragic shooting" the governor's office said in a statement.
UVALDE, TX
KPLC TV

70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Wednesday that 70 missing children were recovered following a three-week long operation in Texas. According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from 10 to 17. The children included victims...
News Channel 25

Uvalde gun store had a history of selling ammunition to smugglers

UVALDE, Texas — District 19 Texas State Senator, Roland Gutierrez, told the New York Times, that law enforcement informed him Oasis Outback is where the Uvalde killer bought the guns that would kill 19 4th graders and two teachers. The store has had a history of selling ammunition to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Dead in Light Aircraft Crash in Central Texas: Officials

Authorities say two people died when a light aircraft crashed in Central Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration says two people were aboard the Airborne Windsports Edge 912 weight-shift control aircraft when it crashed Sunday morning in Granite Shoals, about 60 miles northwest of Austin. The Texas Department of Public Safety...
Fox News

New video shows Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos holding bag of dead cats

Disturbing new video obtained by The Post shows demented Robb Elementary School shooter Salvador Ramos grinning as he holds up a bag of blood-soaked dead cats. The deranged 18-year-old gunman is seen smiling in the undated footage while sitting in the passenger seat of a pal’s car — holding up a clear plastic bag with at least two bloodied cats visible inside.
UVALDE, TX
ABC News

ABC News

