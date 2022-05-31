ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maintenance work on Crystal Reservoir Dam near Pikes Peak gears up this week

By Scott Harrison
 3 days ago
Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) — The process of draining water out of popular and picturesque Crystal Reservoir started in 2020 so that a maintenance project could reach the point it did Tuesday.

Workers are removing the old coating of protective paint on the dam’s steel facing and applying a new coating — one that should last twice as long as the original coating’s effectiveness of 25 years.

The resurfacing is expected to continue through November, and the work can be done only during summer weather; issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic also delayed the project.

"The manufacturer who was making this special coating product could not get it anywhere in the world, and the backlog of all the orders was so large that it took almost 12 months for us to purchase the product." said Larysa Voronova, the utility's project manager.

Crystal is one of 25 reservoirs owned by Colorado Springs Utilities that provides customers with most of their drinking water.

Officials said that they expect to begin refilling Crystal over the winter and have to ready to fishing, boating and other recreation by next spring.

"It's an intregal part of our water supply, and it's also a dam above the cities," said Bill Sturtevant, the dam's safety manager. "So it needs to be monitored, inspected, maintained, repaired on a regular basis."

Late last year, workers also made improvements to the tunnel under the dam and to pipes and other mechanisms inside.

The dam was built in 1935 and is one of only five of its kind in the country, according to utility officials; four of those steel-face dams are on utility reservoirs.

Colorado Springs Utilities

Sturtevant said that the dam's construction was part of a federal program to provide jobs during the Great Depression.

KRDO News Channel 13

Rescue underway for workers stuck under pile of coal at Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department says rescue crews are working on pulling at least two people stuck under a mountain of coal at the Comanche Generating Station. According to the Pueblo Fire Department, two subcontractors from Savage working with Xcel Energy became trapped Thursday just after 8:30 a.m. A technical rescue The post Rescue underway for workers stuck under pile of coal at Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Bear alert for a neighborhood in the Monument area, not a major concern for Colorado Parks and Wildlife

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - An alert went out for an area in Monument on Wednesday because of a bear. However, officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife aren’t concerned. “This is the El Paso County Sheriffs Office there is a bear in the Jackson Creek Subdivision area. Do not approach or attempt to feed the bear. The Monument PD recommends residents secure their doors and keep their small children and pets indoors. Monument PD is aware of the bear and do not call 911 or law enforcement unless the bear is being aggressive.”
MONUMENT, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police presence at Home Depot in Southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police responded to a Home Depot off of North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.. According to a KRDO crew at the scene, there are at least two Colorado Springs Police Department vehicles at the scene. This is a developing story. The post Police presence at Home Depot in Southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

EPSO warning of bear in Monument area

MONUMENT, Colo. — A Peak Alert was sent out just before 5 p.m. warning residents of a bear in the Monument area. The alert warned that a bear had been reported in the Jackson Creek subdivision area. Residents are warned not to approach or attempt to feed the bear. The Monument Police Department recommends residents […]
MONUMENT, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

At least 12 vehicles damaged Wednesday due to pothole on I-25 in south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At least 12 vehicles were damaged due to a pothole on northbound Interstate 25, near the South Academy Boulevard (Exit 135), according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).  KRDO On Wednesday, CSP confirmed that the right lane was blocked as a Colorado Department of Transportation crew (CDOT)worked to repair the The post At least 12 vehicles damaged Wednesday due to pothole on I-25 in south Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Garden of the Gods park sign to be removed, replaced

COLORADO SPRINGS — The first phase of construction on the 30th Street corridor project, including a new roundabout at Gateway Road and 30th Street, is nearly complete. In a press release, project leaders said asphalt paving on 30th Street will take place in June, followed by landscaping in the center median. The main entrance sign for Garden […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs residents encouraged to participate in Bike to Work Day on June 22

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Riders can now sign up for Bike to Work Day for Wednesday, June 22. From 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., free breakfast will be provided to all riders at any of the 40 breakfast stations in Colorado Springs. All breakfast stations will be on a first-come, first-serve bases. Registration is The post Colorado Springs residents encouraged to participate in Bike to Work Day on June 22 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
