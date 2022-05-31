Rockford Police make crack cocaine, gun arrest
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged Miguel Rodriguez, 21, after officers reportedly found crack cocaine and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop.
According to police, officers pulled Rodriguez over in the area of 17th Street and 6th Avenue at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 27th, and found the items in his car, along with various drug paraphernalia.
The amount of crack cocaine was over 6 grams, police said.
Rodriguez was charged with Armed Violence, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, and various traffic offenses.
Rodriguez was arrested in 2019 after reportedly stealing a car and leading police on a chase that ended in Alpine Park.
He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 3