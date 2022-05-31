ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford Police make crack cocaine, gun arrest

By John Clark
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged Miguel Rodriguez, 21, after officers reportedly found crack cocaine and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop.

According to police, officers pulled Rodriguez over in the area of 17th Street and 6th Avenue at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 27th, and found the items in his car, along with various drug paraphernalia.

The amount of crack cocaine was over 6 grams, police said.

Rodriguez was charged with Armed Violence, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, and various traffic offenses.

Rodriguez was arrested in 2019 after reportedly stealing a car and leading police on a chase that ended in Alpine Park.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

