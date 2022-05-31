ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Supreme Court blocks Texas' controversial social media law

By Ashley Gold
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Supreme Court has voted 5-4 to block Texas' social media censorship law, a major boon for...

www.axios.com

Louisiana passes bill to make mailing abortion pills a crime

The Louisiana state Senate on Friday passed a bill that would prohibit pregnant people from getting abortion pills via mail. Driving the news: The bill makes "delivering, dispensing, distributing, or providing" an "abortion-inducing drug" to a pregnant person a crime, and requires patients to take the medication in person, despite federal guidance that says that it is safe to access the pills via telemedicine.
Axios Richmond

Virginia lawmakers OK sales of synthetic THC products

Virginia lawmakers gave a big green light to manufacturers and retailers of lab-made THC products like Delta-8 this week.Why it matters: Virginia has yet to agree on a path toward a legal recreational marijuana market, but the change will allow widespread sales of hemp-based products that produce the same intoxicating high. "We are legalizing retail marijuana. Straight up. It's just that we're going to call it hemp," Del. Dawn Adams, a Richmond Democrat who opposed the change, said Wednesday on the House floor.State of play: The lab-made products — mostly edibles and vape cartridges — are already being sold...
Axios Raleigh

The fate of two consequential bills lie in the hands of the N.C. House

North Carolina's state Senate passed two major bills Thursday on issues that few believed would ever see the light of day in this legislature: Medicaid expansion and medical marijuana. Yes, but: The bills could lead to a standoff between the Senate, House and the governor, who all have competing priorities for this year's legislative session. Between the lines: It's an election year, and all 170 seats are up for grabs. How Republicans vote on policy changes now could affect their ability to gain a supermajority in both chambers, which would give them the power to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto...
Axios Detroit

James Craig vows fight after losing appeal over signature fraud

A Michigan judge ruled against James Craig's attempt to make the gubernatorial ballot after he and four other Republican candidates were disqualified for widespread petition fraud.Why it matters: Craig, once seen as a top contender to earn the nomination, declared his bid for governor "is not over" in a statement Thursday. The former Detroit police chief said he would appeal the Circuit Court decision dismissing his request to stay on the Aug. 2 ballot.Candidates Perry Johnson, Michael Brown, Michael Markey and Donna Brandenburg also missed the cut over the lack of valid signatures. are arguing the Board of State Canvassers should have to compare every signature to the state's Qualified Voter File database.Between the lines: Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher said she was bound by a recent Court of Appeals ruling that denied Johnson's lawsuit to make the ballot for the same reason.Candidates need at least 15,000 signatures to make the ballot. Craig would join Markey and Johnson if he decides to appeal to the state Supreme Court.
cryptonewsbtc.org

Republicans, don’t blow this election – The Denver Post

This November, an amazing purple wave will break throughout the nation delivering the U.S. Senate and Home again into Republican arms. In blue Colorado, the perfect we are able to hope for is a purplish ripple. Nevertheless, if GOP voters choose conspiracy principle peddlers within the upcoming main, the state shall be carried away in an indigo riptide.
WAND TV

Illinois Parental Notice of Abortion Act repealed

(WAND) - The Illinois Parental Notice of Abortion Act has now been repealed. A new measure taking affect Wednesday, HB-370, the Youth and Health Safety Act, ends the PNA law that required a minor seeking abortion care to notify a designated family member. The bill which repeals the Parental Notice...
ciceroindependiente.com

ICE Continues to Target Illinois Families That Are Not Priorities for Deportation

This story was first published by South Side Weekly. Reprinted with permission. Instead of celebrating Mexican Mother’s Day on Monday May 10, dozens gathered for a press conference and protest outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Field Office in Chicago at 101 W. Ida B. Wells Drive to demand that Octaviano Ortiz, a long-time Cicero resident and family man, not be deported. Advocates are requesting that the agency grants prosecutorial discretion so that Ortiz can remain in Illinois with his family. He was ordered to leave the U.S. on May 23 but appealed the decision.
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Supreme Court suspends law license of 11th Judicial District Attorney

FREMONT CO., Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Supreme Court suspended 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley's law license Wednesday. State judicial leaders say Stanley's license was suspended due to failure to submit required Continuing Legal Education (CLE) information for law licenses. Stanley cannot practice law or appear in court until her license is reinstated. The The post Colorado Supreme Court suspends law license of 11th Judicial District Attorney appeared first on KRDO.
coloradopols.com

Chasing Lori: Jan Kulmann Struggles To Serve Red Meat

With all sides in the debate over abortion rights in America bracing for a decision this month that could well spell the end of the landmark Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court precedent guaranteeing abortion rights, an issue once aggressively downplayed by Colorado Republicans aware of their political liabilities is now a litmus test for the upcoming June 28th GOP primary. In the GOP U.S. Senate contest, state Rep. Ron Hanks has hammered away at opponent Joe O’Dea’s weakness on the issue. And in Colorado’s new and hotly competitive CD-8, as Jason Salzman at the Colorado Times Recorder reported yesterday, one strident opponent of abortion rights is forcing the other candidates in that race to take a public stand:
Axios Denver

Colorado COVID hospitalizations rise nearly 40% amid latest wave

Data: N.Y. Times; Note: Case counts may be affected by Memorial Day disruptions to reporting; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosColorado's COVID wave appears to be outpacing the majority of the country and is leading to more hospitalizations across the state. By the numbers: The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 spiked nearly 40% this week compared to a week earlier, with 225 people admitted as of Tuesday, the latest state data shows.In the same time period, Colorado's positivity rate based on PCR test results rose to 12% — 7 percentage points above the key benchmark that sounds the alarm for public health officials.Three counties — Boulder, Broomfield and Jackson — have moved to the CDC’s highest-risk level, and masking is recommended indoors in those areas. Denver remains at medium-risk. What they're saying: "It's fair to assume the virus is fairly widespread," Beth Carlton at the Colorado School of Public Health told the Denver Post. "Whatever hope of a plateau there was last week is gone for now."What to watch: Research suggests new Omicron variants expected to emerge in the future may keep case levels high — and even potentially outrun the vaccines designed to fight them, Axios' Tina Reed reports.
9News

Fast-spreading COVID subvariant could soon reach US, expert says

COLORADO, USA — Summer is just around the corner, and for many, it is the perfect time to get together with friends and family. But to one medical expert, those gatherings, along with relaxed COVID-19 restrictions and a new omicron subvariant, could spark a new wave of COVID-19 in the state.
