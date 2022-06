The Ocean Beach Pier has been a longstanding, iconic spot here in San Diego, but the future of the damaged pier has been unclear for a while now. At an OB Planning meeting Wednesday night, the city’s director of capital projects told community members the plan is to rebuild the structure, not just repair it. The pier is six years past its service life – king tides and rough weather has beaten it down, broken its railings and damaged its supports leading the city to close it completely.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO