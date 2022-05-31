ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin airport reports 3 stolen catalytic converters over 24-hour period

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjuEj_0fw9OSri00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials said the airport has received three separate complaints of stolen catalytic converters within the past 24-hour period. This comes as Memorial Day Weekend saw some of the highest travel volumes at AUS to date, with nearly 34,000 passengers passing through AUS Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SsmM2_0fw9OSri00

The first complaint came via email at 7 p.m. Monday, with the caller saying the reported theft occurred in an economy parking lot. AUS officials received a second complaint of a theft in Lot D around 9 a.m. Tuesday, with a third complaint made of a stolen catalytic converter from Lot F Tuesday afternoon.

“Our ABIA Parking representatives patrol all lots and garages to respond to customers needing assistance and will alert the police if they witness a crime, such a vehicle theft, in progress,” an AUS spokesperson said in an email. The spokesperson added Austin Police officers are stationed at the airport and are the leading agency for those looking to file a police report.

Officials added all parking lots and AUS garages are outfitted with CCTV cameras that run 24/7. Airport staff and ABIA Parking officials are assist APD with their investigation. Anyone witnessing suspicious activity is asked to call APD and submit a tip at 512-472-8477 or Airport Communications at 512-530-2242.

KXAN has reached out to APD and requested all police reports filed from AUS during Memorial Day weekend. We will update this story once a response is received.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

APD: Debris on roadway results in IH-35 shutdown

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking drivers to avoid parts of North IH-35 due to debris on the roadway. The upper deck of the 3500 block of North IH-35 has been shut down, says Austin Police Department. According to APD, the debris is from a commercial...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Airport#Parking Garages#Economy#Catalytic Converters#Austin Police#Cctv#Abia Parking#Airport Communications
fox44news.com

Man arrested, accused of dumping screws onto a roadway

Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – Belton Police have arrested a 37-year-old man after matching screws dumped into a traffic intersection with screws found in the man’s car. Albert Marcish Harris, of Temple, was charged with obstructing a roadway in this case. The officers making the arrest were assigned...
BELTON, TX
Austin Chronicle

Video of APD Officer Throwing Woman to Ground Goes Viral

Family members of Elisha Wright Jr., a 22-year-old Black man charged with assaulting police, joined the Austin Justice Coalition on Wednesday to call attention to a questionable use of force by Austin police officers caught on video. Taken just before 2am on the morning of May 1, the five-second video...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox7austin.com

Taylor police investigating crash that killed Thrall man

TAYLOR, Texas - The Taylor Police Department is investigating a crash Thursday night that killed a Thrall man. Police received a call reporting the crash in the 12400 block of US 79 at 10:43 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed a black 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west when it lost control.
TAYLOR, TX
kwhi.com

LARGE FIRE EXTINGUISHED NEAR LA GRANGE

Numerous agencies fought a large fire Tuesday morning, east of La Grange. Just before 11:30 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a structure fire and several abandoned vehicles on fire on East Old State Highway 71. The La Grange Fire Department responded and found multiple vehicles, an RV and tires were fully engulfed.
LA GRANGE, TX
KXAN

KXAN

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy