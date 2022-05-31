ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

July 4 riverfront lineup, city's largest fireworks show

By Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jk6pN_0fw9O1Ma00

The 19th annual Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th festival on the Nashville riverfront has announced the artists who will play in a concert leading up to what is planned to be the largest fireworks show in the city's history.

Grammy-winning reggae artist Gramps Morgan, Country-Pop-Punk singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope and Country's Levi Hummon will be among those performing.

Country band Old Dominion will headline.

The main concert stage will be located at First and Broadway, and the show is presented by Dr Pepper. After the concert, the event will shift to Ascend Amphitheater for the fireworks finale.

The fireworks show is set to be synchronized to a live performance from the Grammy-winning Nashville Symphony. A portion of the spectacle will be nationally broadcast.

“As Nashville’s momentum as a global destination with world-class events continues to grow, we are grateful that Nashville’s annual Independence Day celebration will be bigger and better,” said Butch Spyridon, CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “We will be promoting all the activities the entire weekend to bring in visitors, and we also want Nashvillians to enjoy a great concert and fireworks show right in their backyard.”

The event is free and open to the public.

During the day, a free Family Fun Zone will also be available at the Music City Walk of Fame Park, featuring free inflatables, games and other kid-friendly activities.

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things to do in Wilson County. Rotten Revival 2022 Saturday, June 4, 1:00pm-7:00pm 110 W Main St, Lebanon, TN The Capitol Theater Nashville Curiosities Collective presents our Fifth Annual Rotten Revival. Come shop their unique, weird, wonderful and all around awesome artists, makers and vintage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. The Homestead Festival, a first-of-its-kind outdoor event, will make its debut on June 3-4, 2022 at Rory Feek’s 100-acre historic farm in Columbia, Tennessee. Combining music and meaning, the two-day affair features musical performances, including headliner Kevin Costner & Modern West, as well as masterclass lectures by prominent homesteading community leaders such as Dr. Temple Grandin, Joel Salatin, Justin Rhodes, and many others.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cassadee Pope
chattanoogacw.com

Nashville woman plays prank on favorite restaurant: Cracker Barrel

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you're new to Nashville, you may not know Cracker Barrel is headquartered here. It's located in the suburb of Lebanon in Wilson County. Well, the next time you eat there, you'll have to look for a special picture to see if it’s hanging on the wall at the restaurant where you’re eating.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Gospel singer Deborah McCrary of The McCrary Sisters, passes away at 67

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Gospel singer and member of The McCrary Sisters, Deborah McCrary passed away Wednesday at the age of 67. Deborah Person McCrary, born June 17, 1954, was a member of the legendary gospel quartet The McCrary Sisters who have performed on countless recordings, television shows and live performances including Grammy, CMA, CMT, SNL and others.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Independence Day#City Walk#Riverfront#Live Music#Country Band Old Dominion#Olddominion#Nashville Symphony#Nashville Convention
Williamson Source

Big Bad Breakfast Opens in Spring Hill

Breakfast-to-lunch spot Big Bad Breakfast is officially open in Spring Hill at 2086 Wall Street in the former 55 South location. This is the eleventh location for Big Bad Breakfast and the third Middle Tennessee location. Big Bad Breakfast has locations at 1201 Liberty Pike, Suite 101 in Franklin and 5304 Charlotte Ave in Nashville.
SPRING HILL, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Layer Cake Opens in Nashville

Milkshake Concepts, a Dallas-based hospitality group founded by Imran Sheikh, has opened Layer Cake, a four-level food and beverage concept in Downtown Nashville. The restored historic building known as Layer Cake is not a cake shop, but rather a choose-your-own, layered adventure. Located at 127 3rd Avenue South, Layer Cake officially opened the doors to its ground floor bar and rooftop, with the Cherry Lounge and dining room floors to open in the next few days.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Middle Tennessee Music Lovers only Weeks Away from Bonnaroo 2022

Bonnaroo is nearing and hotels in both Rutherford and Coffee Counties are beginning to be completely booked for the annual Music and Arts Festival in nearby Manchester, Tennessee. Concerts and camping are scheduled for June 16th through June 19th (Click Here for their Website). This year, some of the big...
MANCHESTER, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Nashville Parent

The Cheesecake Factory is Coming to Opry Mills

The Cheesecake Factory is officially coming to Opry Mills, slated to open fall of 2022. With a space that offers more than 10,000 square-feet, guests can experience a unique, upscale and casual dining experience with more than 250 menu selections. “The Cheesecake Factory is so pleased to be opening a...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy