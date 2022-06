Click here to read the full article. A new flame. Alex Rodriguez’s new girlfriend Kathryne Padgett is already putting on the PDA. The former Yankees baseball player was spotted with his new girlfriend at Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in Miami, Florida, on May 26, 2022. An insider told PageSix on June 2, 2022, that A-Rod’s new girlfriend was “definitely way more touchy than [he is]. “She gets really close to his face while talking and smiling. She looks kind of crazy and over-the-top.” Though their relationship hasn’t been confirmed by the two, A-Rod appeared to be flirty...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO