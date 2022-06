It started with a white lie in their senior living community’s daily exercise class. Another participant complimented resident Marilyn Call. “Somebody said, ‘Gosh, Marilyn, you kick high,’” she said amused. “I mean, we all sit on chairs the entire time because some of [us] are in wheelchairs and lots of us are on walkers. We all have something wrong with us. And I said, well, ‘Didn't you know? I used to be one of the Broadway New York Rockettes?’”

NORTH OGDEN, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO