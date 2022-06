A felon was arrested in East Naples Wednesday night after deputies say she was found with fentanyl and trafficking amounts of methamphetamine after being pulled over. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found 20.5 grams of meth inside the purse Jennifer Faye Sanders, 42, was carrying when they pulled her over for going through a stop sign on US-41 East in East Naples around 9:15 p.m. Deputies also uncovered 3.5 grams of fentanyl inside her vehicle.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO