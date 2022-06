Led by Al Horford’s two-way versatility, the Celtics blitzed Golden State in the fourth quarter to steal Game 1. Plus, more observations from the opener of the NBA Finals. The NBA Finals offered hope of change from the lopsided contests that have dominated the playoffs, and Game 1 delivered with a crisp, tightly contested game that set the tone for what should be a competitive series. The final margin — 120-108 in Boston’s favor — might suggest a fairly significant gap between the Celtics and Warriors, but the vast majority of the game featured two heavyweights trading blows, finding counters and grinding out possessions in a close affair.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO