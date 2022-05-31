Human Liver Kept Alive for Nearly 3 Days Before Transplantation, Doctors Say

BBC podcast host Deborah James has told her followers that she doesn’t know how long she has left after halting treatment for bowel cancer and moving to hospice at home care.The mother-of-two, who hosts the award-winning You, Me And The Big C, told her almost 300,000 Instagram followers that the last six months had been “heartbreaking”, but that she had been surrounded by “so much love” and had “no regrets”.James, 40, was diagnosed with the condition in 2016 and since then has regularly posted on social media with posts about her diagnosis and treatments.She wrote on Monday 9 May:...

HEALTH ・ 25 DAYS AGO