ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Police: Suspect sought in Bridgeport woman's death is 'armed and dangerous'

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V45vY_0fw9Mp2j00

Police are searching for a man who they say killed a Bridgeport woman on Saturday.

Glenn Pettway is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police. He is currently out on a $1 million bond in case involving a 2018 killing.

Investigators say Pettway killed Marisol Dumeng in a "domestic violence incident." They say Pettway is a Black 28-year-old man, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes and weighing around 150 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dbqci_0fw9Mp2j00

Pettway is believed to be driving a blue 2002 Ford Mustang bearing a Connecticut registration BB53311, but police say he is known to change the marker plate.

Anyone with information on Pettway's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Comments / 4

Related
News 12

Court documents: Wanted murder suspect threatened to kill victim in past

A Bridgeport man wanted for his girlfriend's murder previously threatened to kill her twice, according to court documents. Bridgeport police say Glenn Pettway, 28, shot Mita Dumeng, 30, several times in her home on Knoll Place Saturday morning. "We found her in the bedroom. The evidence suggests that it happened...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
NBC Connecticut

Milford Police Looking to Identify People in Connection to Large Fight at Walnut Beach

Milford Police are looking for your help identifying several people believed to be involved in a large fight that took place at Walnut Beach this weekend. Some changes are going into effect at the beach, including parking restrictions, and police will be tracking social media accounts that promote events that are not authorized, city officials said.
MILFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Armed And Dangerous#Violent Crime#Ford#Bb53311
Register Citizen

Feds: Bridgeport man pleads guilty to illegally having a gun

HARTFORD — A Bridgeport man previously convicted of assault, strangulation and other offenses pleaded guilty Thursday to illegally possessing a firearm, according to federal prosecutors. LaMain Heard, 31, has been detained since his federal arrest on Jan. 21. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 24 and faces...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Man accused of attempted arson in Baldwin

Police have arrested a Baldwin man accused of attempted arson. According to detectives, officers responded to a disturbance at a residence located on Grand Avenue. Police say Colin Eith, 33, was involved in an altercation with his roommate and set paper on fire in the kitchen before leaving the scene.
BALDWIN, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: 3 Year Old Found Wandering The Streets

2022-06-02@11:53pm–#Bridgeport CT– A three year old was found wandering the streets at Main and Golden Rod.This news report is made possible by:. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

News 12

80K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy