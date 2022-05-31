Police: Suspect sought in Bridgeport woman's death is 'armed and dangerous'

Police are searching for a man who they say killed a Bridgeport woman on Saturday.

Glenn Pettway is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police. He is currently out on a $1 million bond in case involving a 2018 killing.

Investigators say Pettway killed Marisol Dumeng in a "domestic violence incident." They say Pettway is a Black 28-year-old man, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes and weighing around 150 pounds.

Pettway is believed to be driving a blue 2002 Ford Mustang bearing a Connecticut registration BB53311, but police say he is known to change the marker plate.

Anyone with information on Pettway's whereabouts is asked to call 911.