Supreme Court blocks Texas law to shield conservatives against alleged censorship on Facebook and Twitter

By David G. Savage
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

The Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold a Texas law that targets "Big Tech" and authorizes the state to sue Facebook, Twitter and other popular social media websites if they censor or discriminate against conservatives.

Acting on an emergency appeal from a coalition of tech trade groups, the justices issued an order to stop enforcement of the law.

The vote was 5 to 4.

Conservative Justices Samuel A. Alito Jr., Clarence Thomas and Neil M. Gorsuch dissented; liberal Justice Elena Kagan said she would have also denied the stay.

Speaking for the conservatives, Alito said the court should have stood aside for now. He said the "ground-breaking Texas law ... addresses the power of dominant social media corporations to shape public discussion of the important issues of the day."

He said the court's decision to block the law for now represented a "significant intrusion on state sovereignty. Texas should not be required to seek preclearance from the federal courts before its laws go into effect." Thomas and Gorsuch joined his dissent.

Kagan did not join the dissent and did not explain her views.

The case of NetChoice vs. Paxton posed an early Supreme Court test of whether conservative states may regulate what appears on social media platforms. The answer so far is no.

Florida and Texas, the two largest red states, passed similar measures last year targeted at what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called "the big tech oligarchs in Silicon Valley" and their "radical leftist" agenda.

Before signing the Texas law, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted: “Too many social media sites silence conservative speech and ideas and trample free speech. It’s un-American, Un-Texan, & soon to be illegal.”

Florida's law was blocked by a federal judge and the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta.

The Texas law had been blocked as well by a federal district judge, but on May 11, the 5th Circuit Court in a 2-1 decision and with no explanation ruled the law may take effect.

Lawyers for the social media platforms appealed directly to the Supreme Court. They sought an order to put the law on hold while the legal challenges proceeded in the lower courts.

They argued the Texas law is unconstitutional because it gets the 1st Amendment backward. As usually understood, the 1st Amendment's guarantee of "freedom of speech" prohibits the government from regulating speech or censoring the publishing of views and opinions.

Lawyers for the tech lobbying group NetChoice called the court's intervention "welcome news." Chris Marchese, counsel for the group, called the Texas law "a constitutional trainwreck.... We are relieved that the 1st Amendment, open internet and the users who rely on it remain protected from Texas’s unconstitutional overreach.”

In defense of the law, Texas said it had the authority to regulate privately run social media platforms to protect the speech of conservatives from being excluded or discriminated against.

The Texas law says a social media platform with more than 50 million users in the United States "may not censor ... or otherwise discriminate against expression" of users based on their viewpoint. The targets of the law appear to include YouTube, Instagram and TikTok as well as Facebook and Twitter. Violators could be subject to daily penalties.

NetChoice and the Computer and Communications Industry Assn. urged the high court to intervene. They said the Texas law, if upheld, would deny social media platforms the right to remove offensive posts and instead make them "havens for the vilest expression imaginable."

They said platforms would be forced "to disseminate all sorts of objectionable viewpoints — such as Russia’s propaganda claiming that its invasion of Ukraine is justified, ISIS propaganda claiming that extremism is warranted, neo-Nazi or KKK screeds denying or supporting the Holocaust, and encouraging children to engage in risky or unhealthy behavior like eating disorders."

In defense of the law, Texas attorneys said social media platforms that are open to the public are the 21st century equivalent of the "traditional common carrier," such as telephone lines. As such, they must be truly open to all and may not "assert a 1st Amendment right to refuse service to their customers based on the viewpoints those customers profess," they said.

While the Texas law remains on hold, the challenges to its constitutionality will continue before a federal judge in Austin, Texas.

look up info.
3d ago

Don't the republicans keep saying Democrats are the crooks? Why is it that every time you see a court strike down a law trying to be passed it's a Republican that's trying to fix things to their advantage! Have you seen any republicans that jeep getting stuck down in court?

Hotwalker55
3d ago

Because this subject doesn't deal with guns, and Greg Abbott is really, really relieved about that..still 20 million AR-15's running around!

Bad O Knows
3d ago

Just curious so now Governors don't represent all the Citizens just the one's Affiliated with their Party. This is the new wave of Leadership. Appears to me Abbott has forgot his oath that he swore to uphold. Might be time for us to Reform Legislation and get it back on track with bipartisan support in States.

Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
MSNBC

State Bar of Texas adds to Ken Paxton’s troubles with new lawsuit

From a political perspective, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has received nothing but good news of late, including his landslide victory last week in a primary runoff election. But from a legal perspective, the Republican’s troubles continue to multiply. The Associated Press reported the other day on Paxton’s newest...
TEXAS STATE
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

5 Supreme Court decisions from this term that are terrifyingly radical — and not about abortion

While it likes to pride itself as a paragon of impartiality, the Supreme Court, now stacked with a strong conservative majority that is willing to legislate from the bench, is sliding into a crisis of credibility. Public approval of the court has plummeted by 15% over the past three years, while nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that the Supreme Court is primarily motivated by politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Texas court says it was wrong to sentence Black woman to 5 years in prison for “illegal” voting

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has told a lower appeals court to take another look at the controversial illegal voting conviction of Crystal Mason, who was given a five-year prison sentence for casting a provisional ballot in the 2016 election while she was on supervised release for a federal conviction.
TEXAS STATE
Salon

It looks more and more like the Supreme Court leak came from the right

Pro-life demonstrators protest outside of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC on November 1, 2021. The Supreme Court is set to hear challenges to Texas' restrictive abortion laws. - The conservative-majority US Supreme Court hears challenges on Monday to the most restrictive law passed since abortion was made a constitutional right nearly 50 years ago -- a Texas bill that bans a woman from terminating a pregnancy after six weeks. (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Justice Clarence Thomas tells Roe v Wade protesters that Supreme Court ‘won’t be bullied’

Justice Clarence Thomas has hit out at protesters enraged by a leaked decision that would overturn Roe v Wade, saying that the Supreme Court can’t be “bullied”.The leak of a draft opinion, that revealed a majority of justices were in favour of revoking abortion rights, set off waves of protests in more than a dozen cities across the United States this week. Justice Thomas, a hardline conservative who has strongly advocated reversing the landmark 1973 ruling, made passing reference to the outcry during an appearance at the 11th Circuit Judicial Conference in Atlanta on Friday.The 73-year-old said that as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheWrap

Beto O’Rourke Says Matthew McConaughey Would ‘Absolutely’ Be Welcome to Work For Him

If Beto O’Rourke is elected the next governor of Texas, he would happily welcome Matthew McConaughey into his administration, if the actor wanted a job. O’Rourke appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Tuesday night, as part of his campaign to defeat sitting governor Greg Abbott. During the conversation, Meyers pointed out that McConaughey himself was at one time considering running for the same position, but ultimately decided against it. That said, the late night host was curious if there might be another position for McConaughey in an O’Rourke administration.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Supreme Court springs a brand new leak with Roe in the balance

The original leak came nine days ago. On Monday, May 2, Politico reported on a leaked draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito leaving little doubt that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices were prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade. Five days later, there was another leak. On Saturday, May 7, The Washington...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Los Angeles Times

