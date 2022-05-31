ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Boaters capture video of massive cliff falling into popular Utah lake

By LINCOLN GRAVES
 3 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Boaters on Lake Powell near the Utah-Arizona border witnessed a massive rockslide Monday. Two of those boaters sent incredible videos of the event to KUTV News. "We were just cruising right along and saw a few rocks and some sand falling,” said Mila...

kmph.com

