Sons of Veterans hold annual Memorial Day remembrance ceremonies
By Savannah Brown
homenewspa.com
3 days ago
The Sons of Veterans of the Grand Army of the Republic Captain Theodore H. Howell Camp #48 held their annual Memorial Day service at 10 cemeteries in the Northampton area in remembrance of the men that fought in the Civil War and other wars. On Sunday, May 29, the...
The West End Volunteer Firemen’s Festival returns to the fairgrounds in Gilbert this Thursday through Saturday. “We want people to come out and have fun listening to the bands. This is the first big event for our four departments in a while,” said Jeff Weiss, president of West End Fire Company. “This is our second festival.”
An event for a Slatington man who died late last year due to complications from COVID-19 will be held in his honor. The Cruising Classic in Memory of Buzzy will start at 10 a.m. Sunday at Becky’s Drive-In, Route 248, Berlinsville. It will leave promptly at 10 a.m., continue...
GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After months of planning the West End Fireman’s Festival got underway Thursday. Crews finished setting up Thursday morning for the festival that’s held at the West End Fairground. The event benefits not just West End Fire, but also Blue Ridge, Polk Township, and Kunkletown fire companies. The four volunteer departments […]
Lehigh Valley Zoo lost a precious friend and longtime resident of the facility earlier this week. The zoo announced that Leena, a 27-year old Dromedary Camel was euthanized on Saturday when it became clear that her quality of life and welfare had deteriorated beyond a point where treatment for her arthritis was beneficial.
Rick Henrick, of North Catasauqua, cut short a round of golf last Sept. 15 at Brookside Country Club in Macungie because he wasn’t feeling well. His heart stopped in the parking lot of the Macungie club when he suffered a type of heart attack so deadly it’s commonly referred to as a “widow-maker,” according to an account of the incident shared by Lehigh Valley Health Network.
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Visit venue websites to learn about COVID-19 safety precautions in effect. Art/Museums. ONGOING. BETHLEHEM “A Glimpse Through Glass,” exhibit exploring the forms, functions and social history of different...
The Conservatory in Doylestown is closing as a result of the pandemic.In an email to families and students, The Conservatory’s executive director and board of directors announced the music school in Doylestown would close at the end of June, after 34 years. The Conservatory has provided music education services...
Nazareth, PA, (NAMM, HALL D, Booth 5602) – Thursday, June 2, 2022 — C. F. Martin & Co.(Martin Guitar) today unveils the 2.5 millionth guitar made by the 188-year-old, family-owned company. Martin’s design team created the breathtaking instrument in partnership with Chris and Diane Martin’s personal jeweler, Gary Werkheiser of Werkheiser Jewelers Ltd., in Bethlehem, PA, to celebrate the milestone. The top of the guitar, set with 436 diamonds, depicts the map of the stars that C. F. Martin and his family would have seen in the sky the evening they arrived in New York City on November 6, 1833. In addition, the hand-engraved pickguard features a map of lower Manhattan from 1833 with a ruby set at the location of C. F. Martin’s first store at 196 Hudson Street.
This Friday, June 3 marks the first Friday in June, which means the Banana Factory in Bethlehem is open from 6–9 p.m. for the public to explore. Break out your creative side while experiencing new artist exhibits, artist talks, open artist studios, glassblowing demonstrations and an open bar. Jimmie...
Bangor Area High School held its commencement ceremony Wednesday night at Bangor Memorial Park. Photographer Saed Hindash was there to capture moments of the students on their big day. Lehighvalleylive.com will send photographers to graduations throughout the Lehigh Valley and Warren County this season. Full coverage can be found at...
No red barn, no fields to plow. It’s a farm but it looks like a giant warehouse. That’s because it’s Bowery Farm Bethlehem, a smart farm housed in a 156,000-square-foot structure where plants are grown indoors in vertical stacks using artificial light and a fraction of the water that traditional farming requires.
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Six different Lower Pottsgrove Police Department officers made a total of nine visits to Pottsgrove High School over seven days during April 2022, Chief Rick Bell told the township Board of Commissioners in his most recent monthly report on township police department activity. Of the...
The results from the May 17 election are in, and it is official: East Allen Township will be forging ahead with an Open Space Plan. Eighty percent of East Allen Township residents voted in favor of a referendum establishing a one-quarter-percent Earned Income Tax for preserving township open space and farmland. This resounding support for a township Open Space Plan comes after more than two years of grassroots efforts, resident volunteerism and community educational programs.
Dr. Stephen Longenecker is noted as a top orthopaedic surgeon in the region. A Berks County native, Dr. Longenecker is fellowship trained and values a progressive, team-approach to patient care. He is the medical director for the Reading Hospital’s Joint Replacement Program and has over thirty years’ experience providing patients with the best-possible outcomes by perfecting less-invasive and computer-assisted techniques for total joint replacement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Brian David Cortes, a/k/a “Bambi”, 36, of Allentown, PA, was sentenced this week to eight years and one month in prison, and five years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl for the distribution of the dangerous narcotic fentanyl.
The former Ahart’s Market in Phillipsburg is expected to begin demolition next week as plans are shaping up to build the new Arby’s and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurants in its place. Zach Liptak of Phillipsburg, New Jersey-based ZRL Real Estate and Construction is overseeing the demolition at the...
Monroe County, East Stroudsburg Borough, and Stroudsburg Borough are anticipating Federal Community Development Block Grant funds with the application to be submitted in or around November 2022. With this, Public Hearings will be held this month to discuss the allocation of funds.
Comments / 0