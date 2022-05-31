ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kate Bosworth Has A New Boyfriend—And You've Definitely Seen Him Before!

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bpoRL_0fw9M1R000
Splash News

Kate Bosworth just made it official with her new beau on Instagram and fans couldn’t be happier for her! The Blue Crush icon, 39, is officially dating fellow actor Justin Long, 43, as he adorably revealed in a cute post last week. If he looks familiar, Long previously starred in films like He’s Just Not That Into You, Live Free or Die Hard and shows like New Girl. Bosworth and Long have been friends for years before their relationship turned romantic, as the two notably co-starred in Movie 43 in 2013.

On May 24th, Long posted five photos of him sharing one glass of Guinness beer with Bosworth, Lady and the Tramp style. He captioned it with green heart and Irish flag emojis. So cute! In the pics, fans can see the couple rock foamy mustaches from the drink before erupting into laughter as the images get blurrier. Bosworth then commented, “I’m the luckiest” with a clover, glitter and kissing emoji as fans wished the couple well and seemed super excited to see that they’re officially an item!

Back in January, rumors began to swirl on social media that Bosworth and Long were dating, so this seems like a true confirmation that that’s indeed the case. “Gorgeous couple,” wrote one fan as another summed up our thoughts with heart-eye emojis. Their famous friends like Eiza Gonzalez also expressed joy at the sight of them, as she wrote, “I live for this duo.”

Bosworth shocked fans in August of 2021 when she and her husband of ten years, screenwriter and film producer Michael Polish, announced their separation. Long previously dated Drew Barrymore and Amanda Seyfried in the early 2010s and has been linked to others (without confirmations) since then. Last month, he appeared on Bachelor star Nick Viall’s Viall Files podcast and revealed that he had found “the one.”

At the time, he said, “I had gotten to a place where… I was comfortable with myself, I was ready to be — I didn’t know it at the time — but I was ready for the one,” he said. “And the one I had met… I had found.” (We now know for sure he was talking about Bosworth— aww!)

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Jason Momoa dating Eiza González after Lisa Bonet breakup: report

Jason Momoa has reportedly found romance again. The “Aquaman” star is dating Eiza González after his breakup with estranged wife Lisa Bonet, People reported Saturday. The pair met on the set of “Fast X” and are said to be happy together. “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on ‘Fast X’,” an insider shared with the magazine. “He’s quite busy, and he’s in a good place.” Meanwhile, a source close to both Momoa, 42, and González, 32, told People that “they’re both busy with work but are having fun together,” adding, “It’s nothing serious yet.”  Reps for the pair didn’t immediately return...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kate Bosworth Wore The Most Stunning Sparkly Teal Gown And Gave Us Major ‘Blue Crush’ Nostalgia

We’ve always known that blue is Kate Bosworth‘s color, and her shimmering, aquamarine, floor-length dress worn to a screening in Pacific Palisades, CA proves this even more! The Superman Returns actress, 39, stunned in a glistening teal gown designed by 16Arlington at the Bay Theater red carpet for the Netflix premiere of her latest project, Along for the Ride.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Viall
Person
Kate Bosworth
Person
Justin Long
Person
Eiza Gonzalez
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Drew Barrymore
Grazia

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Apparently Has A British Boyfriend

Can an A-list movie star not hug his glamorous female lawyer these days without the internet asking if they’re an item?. Johnny Depp, 58, who, lest we forget, is locked in the last throes of a vicious £40m defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been linked to Camille Vasquez, 38, the pick from his vast team of expensive lawyers from the major international firm Brown Rudnick — at least as far as Depp’s legion of online fans are concerned.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Girl#Blue Crush#Irish
OK! Magazine

Who Is Kelly Osbourne's Baby Daddy Sid Wilson? What To Know About Her Musician Boyfriend

On Thursday, May 12, Kelly Osbourne and boyfriend Sid Wilson announced they were expecting their first child together by posting a sonogram on their Instagram pages. The exciting news came as a shock to some fans, as the two have only been dating since January, but the parents-to-be have actually known each other for over two decades!According to reports, the two first met back in 1999, as Wilson's metal band Slipknot was touring with the 37-year-old Fashion Police alum's rockstar dad, Ozzy Osbourne.Wilson, 45, acts as a DJ for the iconic group, though he also plays the piano and keyboard....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear What Meghan Markle's Sister Just Said About Her—Is She Serious?

This article was originally posted on 03/31/22 titled: Meghan Markle’s Sister Is Slamming Her Again In The Press—We Can’t Believe What She’s Saying Now!. Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister is once again slamming her in the press. Only this time, she’s also dragging Prince Harry into the mix too! Samantha Markle mocked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and called them “crazy” for leaving the royal family in an interview with The Daily Star, and made fun of them for, in her words, striving to be a Hollywood couple!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt On 'Ellen'

Jennifer Aniston’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was iconic for so many reasons. The 53-year-old former Friends star – who looked stunning in a cut-out black jumpsuit, by the way – appeared on the 64-year-old comedian’s last ever show on Thursday, May 26th, after being a guest on the first ever episode of the show 19 years ago, and gave one of her most candid interviews ever!
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Heartbreak: Nicole Kidman's Ex Pursuing Lady Gaga By Showering Her Lots Of Attention? Katie Holmes Reportedly Shut Down Suri Cruise's Reunion With Her Dad

Tom Cruise made it to the headlines again recently when he attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The former husband of Katie Holmes, who has reprised his role in the popular movie, was all smiles as he led the Duchess of Cambridge along the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
153K+
Followers
3K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy