Kate Bosworth Has A New Boyfriend—And You've Definitely Seen Him Before!

Kate Bosworth just made it official with her new beau on Instagram and fans couldn’t be happier for her! The Blue Crush icon, 39, is officially dating fellow actor Justin Long, 43, as he adorably revealed in a cute post last week. If he looks familiar, Long previously starred in films like He’s Just Not That Into You, Live Free or Die Hard and shows like New Girl. Bosworth and Long have been friends for years before their relationship turned romantic, as the two notably co-starred in Movie 43 in 2013.

On May 24th, Long posted five photos of him sharing one glass of Guinness beer with Bosworth, Lady and the Tramp style. He captioned it with green heart and Irish flag emojis. So cute! In the pics, fans can see the couple rock foamy mustaches from the drink before erupting into laughter as the images get blurrier. Bosworth then commented, “I’m the luckiest” with a clover, glitter and kissing emoji as fans wished the couple well and seemed super excited to see that they’re officially an item!

Back in January, rumors began to swirl on social media that Bosworth and Long were dating, so this seems like a true confirmation that that’s indeed the case. “Gorgeous couple,” wrote one fan as another summed up our thoughts with heart-eye emojis. Their famous friends like Eiza Gonzalez also expressed joy at the sight of them, as she wrote, “I live for this duo.”

Bosworth shocked fans in August of 2021 when she and her husband of ten years, screenwriter and film producer Michael Polish, announced their separation. Long previously dated Drew Barrymore and Amanda Seyfried in the early 2010s and has been linked to others (without confirmations) since then. Last month, he appeared on Bachelor star Nick Viall’s Viall Files podcast and revealed that he had found “the one.”

At the time, he said, “I had gotten to a place where… I was comfortable with myself, I was ready to be — I didn’t know it at the time — but I was ready for the one,” he said. “And the one I had met… I had found.” (We now know for sure he was talking about Bosworth— aww!)