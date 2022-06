A Middletown Township is facing multiple charges after being arrested for allegedly trying to lure a 14-year-old girl along Prospect Avenue. Middletown Police said they got a call on May 28 around 4:22 pm from the North Middletown section of the township about a man trying to lure the girl and quickly drove to the scene, and found the victim who was safe and physically unharmed.

