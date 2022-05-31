ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington, MI

Inside The Kitchen at Cluck Bucket in Ludington

By Lauren Scafidi
 3 days ago

Sheri Eaton used to vacation in Ludington.

“As a kid we would come camping at the State Park every summ

er, spent every fourth of July here at the parade downtown,” she said.

Her family moved here four years ago and noticed a vacant lot.

So they turned it into Cluck Bucket in 2019, rolling in the food truck and the pit.

“This is where the magic happens,” Sheri said as she described the pit.

“Some people taste summer, some people taste that smokiness from the pit, but everybody just loves it and I think it’s because we do we care about what we make,” she said.

That’s why their slogan is “Eatin’ Good.”

“Our last name is Eaton, so we say it’s more than a slogan, it’s family,” Sheri said.

The Barnett family says it’s one of their favorite places to stop in the summer.

Marissa Barnett usually reaches for the nachos.

“They’re crispy, the chip just crunches it’s so good, but then you’ve got the red sauce on top, so instead of a creamy cheese you’ve got the red sauce,” Marissa described.

“It’s like our little liquid gold, only it’s red,” Sheri said.

“At night it’s our summer staple, we will go and eat our dinner at the beach,” Marissa said.

“We have loved Ludington, came here this is like our Walt Disney,” Sheri said.

That’s why Sheri says she loves hearing people come back year after year.

Giving people a place to make their own memories, just like her family used to while visiting *their favorite place.

“To know that I am now one of their spots just blesses me,” Sheri said.

You can find Cluck Bucket at 88 S Pere Marquette Highway in Ludington, or call them at 231-907-0370.

For more information, click here.

98.7 WFGR

Top Gun: Flying With The Blue Angels Up North

Three Michigan residents recalled what it's like to fly with the Navy's Blue Angels during the Cherry Festival air show in Traverse City. The Air Show Is The Crown Jewel Of The Cherry Festival. The Festival takes place the first week of July every year, and the sir show at...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Midland Daily News

Restaurant: Impossible to help Coleman cafe

Food Network's "Restaurant: Impossible" is filming at Leah's Korner Kafe in Coleman and is inviting Midland County to be part of the show. The series, hosted by Chef Robert Irvine, is offering a chance to reserve a table during its filming in Coleman at 11 a.m. Monday, June 13. Residents can also be part of the grand re-opening at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.
COLEMAN, MI
9&10 News

Karma Kat Cafe in Mt. Pleasant Looking for More Foster Homes

Kitten season is upon us and the Karma Kat Cafe in Mt. Pleasant needs to find more foster homes. The Kat Cafe is a non-profit cat shelter that depends on the community to help find homes for their cats. They say people are coming in with kittens left and right that need foster homes. Foster homes are vital to give the kittens a place to grow and be socialized until they are big enough to be neutered.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
9&10 News

Memorial Day Weekend Brings Traffic to Downtown Charlevoix Businesses

Downtown businesses in Charlevoix experienced a big rush this holiday weekend to kick off the summer. Memorial Day weekend is always a busy weekend for the city, and this year saw no exception. Hotels, including the Weathervane Terrance Inn, were fully booked all weekend due to the number of guests and even multiple weddings being held. Downtown businesses also saw a spike with people from around the state visiting its many shops and restaurants along the way.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
