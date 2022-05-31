ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search warrants lead to multiple arrests

By Dusty Ellis
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07D8EL_0fw9LK5L00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On May 24, 2022 Detectives with the SAPD street crime division executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1700blk of McGlothlin Street.

Officers proceeded to search the residence and found approximately 100 Grams of Methamphetamine as well as 2oz of Marijuana.

Three individuals were taken into custody and charged with the listed offenses.

  • Kayla Browne (31yoa) was arrested for “manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams”
  • Adam Muniz (37yoa) was arrested for “manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams”
  • Christopher Ellingburg (38 yoa) was arrested for Possession of Marijuana equal to or more than 2oz
Jail Log: May 27, 2021

SAPD’s Anti-Crime Unit, Gang Unit, SWAT team personnel, K9 Division, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) assisted with the Search Warrant.

