BOISE, Idaho — Each year in the United States, the first Friday of June marks National Doughnut Day. The sweet holiday celebration started during World War I. In 1917, around 250 volunteers with The Salvation Army served American troops on the front lines in France with necessities, such as clothes. The volunteers also boosted troops' morale with sweet treats, like doughnuts.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 HOUR AGO