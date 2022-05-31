Psychiatrist discusses connection between gun violence and mental health

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A local organization ignited the conversation on the connection between gun violence and mental health from a psychiatric perspective.

Dr. Sudhakar Madakasira spoke to the North Jackson Rotary Club on Tuesday about gun violence. He said the loss of jobs and economic stability resulted in people looking to alternative measures for income.

Madakasira noted that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has played a major role in the recent increase of gun violence in the last few years.

“We have to address particularly the economics; where they’re raised, how they’re raised, what kind of parental upbringing, consistencies they have. All these are big factors in young people turning to violence,” said Madakasira.

After the presentation, the club opened the floor to a Q and A on how the community can help address the issue.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.