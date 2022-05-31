ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Psychiatrist discusses connection between gun violence and mental health

By Marie Mennefield
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gBPXo_0fw9KMxQ00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A local organization ignited the conversation on the connection between gun violence and mental health from a psychiatric perspective.

Dr. Sudhakar Madakasira spoke to the North Jackson Rotary Club on Tuesday about gun violence. He said the loss of jobs and economic stability resulted in people looking to alternative measures for income.

Councilman asking for parents’ help in crime crisis

Madakasira noted that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has played a major role in the recent increase of gun violence in the last few years.

“We have to address particularly the economics; where they’re raised, how they’re raised, what kind of parental upbringing, consistencies they have. All these are big factors in young people turning to violence,” said Madakasira.

After the presentation, the club opened the floor to a Q and A on how the community can help address the issue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor joins coalition for National Gun Violence Awareness Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, June 3, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced he will join a coalition of current and former mayors across the country to honor the Americans killed by gun violence. The mayor said he stands with the nonprofit Mayors Against Illegal Guns by declaring June 3, 2022, National Gun Violence Awareness […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Group wants $700K for crime-reducing center in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local organizers are pushing for a new center in Jackson that would focus on reducing crime in the city. The People’s Advocacy Institution is taking the lead on the plan. Leaders shared what they’re hoping to see this summer. While describing violence is as a “disease” that is infecting a community, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Center for Justice holds expungement and wills clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Center for Justice partnered with Mississippi Urban League to offer direct drafting services for expungement and wills. “We’ve seen that people are in need of all services, so that’s why we want to offer a plethora of services. That way, they can you know have like a one-stop-shop. They […]
WJTV 12

Forrest General requiring masks in hospital

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital is requiring face masks within its facilities. Hospital staff said the decision is due to community transmission rates of COVID-19. Masks will now be required at all times in the hospital. Click here to learn more about COVID-19.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Health
Jackson, MS
Health
WJTV 12

Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center resumes night clinic services

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) announced night clinic services have resumed. The night clinic was established for patients who work and go to school during the day. The service closed during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The night clinic will be open Tuesdays through Thursdays until […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Fondren Live celebrates Alzheimer’s Awareness

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fondren Live is celebrated on the first Thursday of the month. In June, the neighborhood plans to go purple in support of Alzheimers’s Awareness. Leaders of the Fondren Renaissance Foundation (FRF) and the Alzheimer’s Association of Mississippi (AAM) wanted to bring awareness to neighbors of the Jackson community. Robert St. John, […]
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi Teens get opportunity to see how the FBI works

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Teens of Mississippi, if you want to get an inside look at the work done by the FBI, here’s your chance. 13-17-year-olds can now apply to the Jackson Field Office FBI Teen Academy. This two-day program provides a behind-the-scene experience on topics about violent crimes,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Community drive-thru baby shower to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Institute for the Advancement of Minority is inviting mothers in the Jackson-metro area to participate in a drive-thru Community Baby Shower. The event will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Word and Worship Church, located at 6286 Hanging Moss Road in Jackson. Diapers, onesies and other baby care […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors tackle crime with night street ministry

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New measures are being taken to stop violence in the City of Jackson. Community members went out Tuesday night to ask people to put the guns down and to pray. Instead of a march or rally, the group targeted gas stations, which they believe have been the main place for crime […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mom arrested after 4 kids test positive for meth

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ellisville mother faces four felony charges of child abuse after her children all tested positive for meth. The Laurel Leader Call reported someone familiar with the family notified Child Protective Services (CPS) of the situation. Once hair-follicle tests came back positive for meth for her one, two, six, and seven-year-old […]
WJTV 12

Parchman inmates graduate with diplomas, training

PARCHMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced that 100 inmates at at the Mississippi State Penitentiary (MSP) at Parchman graduated on Wednesday, May 25. Many of the inmates received their high school diploma or HiSet. Some of the graduates also received training in carpentry, culinary arts, auto mechanics, diesel […]
PARCHMAN, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Raiders partner with local groups to help fight crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Raiders arena football team is partnering up with local organizations to create a program targeting Jackson’s youth. City Councilman Aaron Banks said football is just one of the many ways to get the youth off the streets during the summer months. “With the partnership with the Mississippi Raiders and […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJTV 12

Councilman asking for parents’ help in crime crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to one local councilman, it’s time for the community to step in to help save children’s lives in the fight against violent crime. Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said the village aspect of raising a child has disappeared. He added that parents of incarcerated children shouldn’t be embarrassed about their […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Should teachers be armed in the classroom?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While some leaders in other states have discussed allowing teachers to go to school with guns, Mississippi teachers shared their thoughts. “I do have concerns about the guns getting into the hands of students who may have malicious intent,” said Larranda Cross, a teacher at New Jerusalem Christian School. This week, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Make-A-Wish Mississippi receives grant through fundraising effort

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) presented a $2,515 check to Make-A-Wish Mississippi during a ceremony held last week at the IHL offices Jackson.  The check represented the culmination of a six-week fundraising effort and was raised by IHL staff members and members of the Board of Trustees to help support […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

New age progression picture shows Myra Lewis at 10

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released a new age progression picture of Myra Lewis. The new picture shows Myra age-progressed to 10 years. Lewis was last seen on March 1, 2014, in Camden, Mississippi. She was wearing a turquoise sweater with a bear on the front, off-white […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Non-profit wants to bring 3 charter schools to Adams County

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A non-profit wants to establish three new charter schools in Natchez-Adams County. The Natchez Democrat reported the applications for the schools were submitted on Friday. Marvin Jeter III, Ph.D., a member of Natchez United and the nonprofit Natchez-Adams Educational Development Foundation, submitted the application. The proposed charter schools include one for […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Artist wanted for Petal Primary School mural

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Petal Primary School (PPS) are looking for an artist to complete a mural inside the school Pine Belt News reported the mural should depict the school’s spirit of perseverance, grit and will to succeed. The district’s Friendly City Focus Words like integrity, gratitude, ambition and more should be incorporated. […]
PETAL, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy