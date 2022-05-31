ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's New on Netflix in June 2022

By Nate Richard
Collider
Cover picture for the articleWith May coming to a close, that means June is on its way as we inch closer and closer to the first official day of the summer season. With the season of sun comes some unpredictable weather and there'll likely be days when you'll need to stay inside with something to...

Collider

'Is It Cake?' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Finally, fans of Is It Cake?, we have some good news! The hit Netflix series has been renewed for Season 2 with host Mikey Day returning! The show, which made all of us question our reality over and over again, was a look into the world of making cakes. But not just any kind of cake. It was part of the trend that happened during quarantine where seemingly every day objects turned out to just be very realistic-looking cakes. Netflix turned the trend into a reality show. And now, we're going to have more bakers and more challenges and honestly? Good.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

What to Watch This Weekend: June 3-5

You made it through another week! Which is good, because there is a lot of content coming to the small screen this weekend. The hit Amazon Prime series The Boys is back for Season 3 and is sure to be as vulgar and vile as ever. Rose Byrne’s 1980s era AppleTV+ series Physical returns for Season 2 and promises more spandex, high socks, and high-energy workouts. Plus, Hulu welcomes Joel Kim Booster’s LGBTQ+ film Fire Island just in time for Pride Month and HBO’s Barry releases its penultimate episode of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Discovery+ Features 'Trixie Motel,' 'Book of Queer' and 'Generation Drag' to Kick Off Pride Month

Discovery+ is highlighting its collection of LGBTQ+ shows for the month of June. Each year in June, the US and other parts of the world take part in Pride parades, festivals, and workshops to celebrate and commemorate the LGBTQ+ rights movement. This year, Discovery+ is releasing a selection of shows and documentaries to share the stories of queer people from young to old. In honor of Pride Month, the streaming service will be showcasing multiple shows, a few of which include Trixie Motel, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner Trixie Mattel's property renovation, Generation Drag, and Book of Queer.
SOCIETY
Collider

‘Twisted Metal’: Video Game TV Show Adds Joe Seanoa, Richard Cabral, and More

Peacock announced today that professional wrestler Joe Seanoa has joined the Twisted Metal live-action series as the physical portrayal of Sweet Tooth, who will be voiced by previously announced star and executive producer Will Arnett. Seanoa is the latest addition to the ever-growing cast of the live-action adaptation of the global video game phenomenon.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Old Man' Review: Jeff Bridges Excels in a Thriller Series That Is Best in the Quiet Moments

When we first see a gruff Jeff Bridges in FX’s The Old Man, where he plays former CIA operative Dan Chase now in hiding, he isn’t fighting off incoming enemies or trying to lose a tail. No, he is alone in his bedroom in the late hours when almost everything is subsumed in darkness — that is, save for a bathroom light and the red illumination of a digital clock on his bedside table that marks the number of times the restless Chase gets up through the night. It plays out as the opposite of a conventional spy thriller, stripping away any of the action spectacle to ground itself in the sad and lonely life of its central character. In one of his many trips to the bathroom, we see that water has begun to overflow onto the floor from a running sink. Kneeling there is either a hazy vision or a repressed memory of Chase’s wife, who utters a single phrase: “I see you.” He then wakes up, shaken by this event. Yet there is no one left for him to turn to for support, leaving him to question his own declining mental state.
MOVIES
Collider

'Under the Banner of Heaven': Wyatt Russell & Sam Worthington on the Challenges of Playing Their Characters

[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for the real-life crime explored in Under the Banner of Heaven.]From creator/showrunner/executive producer Dustin Lance Black and inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer, the limited series Under the Banner of Heaven (which is from FX and can be streamed on Hulu) follows Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield), a devout member of the LDS Church, and his seasoned partner Bill Taba (Gil Birmingham). Investigating a prominent Mormon family for the role they played in a horrific crime weighs deeply on Pyre, as he also questions his own faith in ways that he never could have expected.
TV SERIES
Collider

7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in June 2022

The last days of Spring are fading as we continue on into the heart of the Summer, which means there are a whole bunch of new streaming offerings coming to Amazon Prime in June. Yes, there is the return of the hit series The Boys, which remains as vulgar and incisive as ever, though there are also some other good flicks to check out. From comedy classics to more recent action films, we’ve rounded up the best of the best to check out this month.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4: What Really Happened at the Creel House?

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of the Netflix series Stranger Things. It’s safe to say that Stranger Things Season 4 is the series’ darkest offering to date. Much of it stems from circumstance - Hopper’s (David Harbour) in a Soviet prison, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is facing a harsh life without her powers, the gang’s divided up, and Max (Sadie Sink) is grieving the loss of her brother. But the series also leans heavily into horror more than it has ever before. At the heart of all this is the Creel House. A house in Hawkins with a sordid past and ties to the current mysterious happenings in the town. So what really happened at the Creel House? And how did it relate to the Upside Down?
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Physical' Season 2: Where to Stream the Dark Comedy Drama

There are lots of reasons why people take up aerobics. Some people do it to keep their muscles strong, others do it to reduce their risk of diseases, while some even do it just for the fun of it. But, for tortured housewife Sheila Rubin, aerobics is a way to gain power. Starring Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, Physical tells Sheila’s story as a 1980s housewife in San Diego. On the inside, she has a vicious inner voice and deep personal demons while having an unhealthy relationship with her body. On the outside, she puts up a facade of being a happy and supportive housewife. But, it all comes to a turning point when she follows her friend to an aerobics class and feels powerful while doing the exercises. Now, Sheila craves that power and will resort to extreme measures to maintain it. Physical follows Sheila’s journey from a tortured and unhappy woman to a female lifestyle guru while remaining a dutiful wife and supporting her husband’s political campaign.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers’ Adaptations Speak to Different Eras of American Fear

Throughout cinematic history, the horror genre has frequently reflected contemporary anxieties, framing monstrous creatures and bloodthirsty villains as metaphors for ongoing dilemmas. The Golden Age of the Slasher subgenre in the 1980s is seen as both a rejection of the Reagan era rise of neoconservatism, while internalizing sexist ideas by creating the trope of the virginal 'Final Girl’. Self-referential comedy horror films, such as Shaun of the Dead and the Scary Movie franchise were particularly successful in the wake of 9/11 as American audiences sought brevity in the wake of a national tragedy. The recent rise of ‘Digital Horror’ movies, such as Tragedy Girls and We're All Going to the World's Fair, has emerged alongside the growing ubiquitous use of social media and harmful internet cultures. However, the many adaptations of Jack Finney’s 1954 novel The Body Snatchers remain unique in that they highlight decades of evolving American fears despite depicting the same premise of an alien infiltration of human society.
MOVIES
Collider

HBO Max's 'The Staircase' and What True Crime Media Owes Its Subjects

More than most other true-crime series, The Staircase needed to do something special to distinguish itself. Even for a genre whose devotees will happily listen to three different podcasts about a single case, the Michael Peterson saga is well-trodden ground; in fact, the miniseries is based on Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s award-winning docuseries of the same name. On top of that, this year has seen an overwhelming glut of true-crime shows, with a new buzzy miniseries seemingly debuting every week. (Candy, The Girl from Plainville, The Thing About Pam, Under the Banner of Heaven — and those are just the ones involving murder cases.) If The Staircase wanted to stand out, it would need more than Colin Firth’s American accent and a scene-stealing turn from Parker Posey. It needed an angle.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4: Why Kate Bush Was the Perfect Choice to Portray Max's Grief

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1. The soundtrack to any film or television show set in the 1980s can make or break the project as a whole. Audiences love a good needle drop, and the ‘80s especially are a goldmine of chart-topping hits. Artists like David Bowie, Queen, and Prince tend to appear in droves in ‘80s films — or, if you’re John Hughes, Oingo Boingo and Simple Minds — but the songs a production chooses as part of its soundtrack can often go on to define the film or show’s legacy. Some, like filmmaker James Gunn, choose deep-cut tracks that then become famous after being brought to the forefront by a new project — take the recent success of Wig Wam’s “Do You Wanna Taste It” after being used as the Peacemaker theme song, for example. Others, however, choose to mine the popular songs of the time, particularly when it comes to period pieces. (Think Almost Famous, and the visibility it brought Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer”.)
TV SERIES
Collider

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Adds Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, and More as Production Begins

Several more big names have been added to Disney+’s live-action series take on Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Variety reports that joining Percy and his pals on their epic adventures are Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, and Tim Sharp. Each of the actors will appear as guest stars in the production, which is led by Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, and Leah Sava Jeffries.
MOVIES
Collider

'Tron: Legacy’ Director Cites Marvel and Star Wars as Reason He Never Made ‘Tron 3’

Cult films, by their very nature, take some time to catch on with audiences. That has happened with Tron, and is slowly beginning to happen with its sequel, Tron: Legacy. One of the few downsides to this, however, could be that no further films may be made. The nature of Hollywood and filmmaking also changes amongst the studios, and these are just some of the reasons that Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski points to for no further Tron films being made.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Time Traveler's Wife': Henry's Time-Traveling Ability, Explained

Time travel has been portrayed on screen countless times, but rarely do we deem this ability a burden. The Time Traveler’s Wife, HBO Max series adapted from Audrey Niffenegger’s best-selling novel, subverts the notion that returning to the past or jumping into the future is positive. According to Henry DeTamble (Theo James), time travel is a genetic disorder that prevents him from staying with the people he loves and experiencing life like a normal person. Throughout the episodes, viewers witness the character shift ages, meet Clare (Rose Leslie) for the first time after her meeting him years ago, and coach his younger self to deal with this unprecedented struggle.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

10 Celebs You Forgot Guest-Starred On 'Boy Meets World'

Boy Meets World and its loveable cast of characters have touched the lives of generations since its premiere in 1993, with Cory Matthews, Topanga Lawrence and Shawn Hunter still being adored to this day in syndication and on Disney+. The sitcom is also remembered for its long list of guest...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Evil' Season 3: Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Evil is one of the newest up-and-coming supernatural drama shows that has been infecting (or possessing) fans of the genre. Created by Robert and Michelle King, the first season premiered in September 2019 and was so popular that it was renewed for a second season by October that year. Though there were filming delays for Season 2 due to the pandemic, the showrunners were able to adapt and focus that season on more character-focused episodes, allowing for safer distancing precautions amongst the cast and crew.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Sci-Fi Movies From The 1950s That Are Still Relevant Today

With constantly evolving technology, science-fiction films tend to age rapidly. What was once groundbreaking special effects soon become outdated with new innovations in technology, production, and CGI. Despite the technological advances, it’s the themes of science-fiction that withstand the test of time and play to our fears of the future. 1950s sci-fi films produced at the height of the Cold War tackle themes that still remain relevant today.
MOVIES

