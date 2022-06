MOUNT CRESTED BUTTE — “I used to think that North Pole expeditions were the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but …”. Whatever Eric Larsen says next is going to be the world’s most heinous sufferfest. This is the explorer who crawled and swam 53 days through the melting Arctic Ocean to reach the North Pole in 2014, likely the last human-powered trek ever to the globe’s northernmost point.

