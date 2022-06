San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford has been scratched from Thursday's lineup versus the Miami Marlins due to a non-COVID illness. Crawford was initially in the lineup to bat fifth and play shortstop. Thairo Estrada has been added to the lineup in place of Crawford to start on second base and bat sixth. Donovan Walton is now at shortstop and Luis Gonzalez is in the five-hole.

