Police: Woman walks into traffic, bites officers during arrest

By Brooke Colombo Staff Writer bcolombo@dentonrc.com
 3 days ago
An intoxicated 33-year-old woman who was walking into traffic Monday bit and spat on officers as they arrested her, according to a police report.

At about 9:50 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Loop 288 after receiving multiple calls about a woman in the roadway. Callers said the woman was walking into the roadway, screaming and throwing things at passing vehicles.

Police arrived to find a woman matching the callers’ description in the road speaking frantically.

Police believed she might be under the influence of a stimulant, the report states. When police asked the woman what she had taken that day, she said “everything.”

The woman did not comply when police asked her to move out of the road, but she walked further in front of moving vehicles, according to the report. Then, she allegedly tried to open the doors of vehicles in the roadway.

Police attempted to arrest the woman. But she pushed, kicked and spat at officers, with her saliva hitting one officer in the legs and torso, according to the report. As police utilized a WRAP Restraint device to ease the arrest, the woman thrashed and spat on another officer’s face, the report states.

When police were carrying the woman to a patrol car, the report states she bit an officer on the arm, breaking the skin.

Police transported the woman to a local hospital for medical evaluation. She sustained minor abrasions as officers tried to detain her, according to the report.

At the time of the report, she was still at the hospital. Upon her release, she will be booked into the city jail on two counts of assault peace officer/judge, two counts of harassment of public servant, one count of public intoxication nonalcohol and one count of resist arrest, search or transport.

Other reports

4100 block of Interstate 35 — Police discovered a 32-year-old man gave a fake name when he was arrested after his friend called to ask about him, earning the man another charge, according to a police report.

At about 3:44 a.m., police out on patrol came across a vehicle parked in a parking lot. As they approached the vehicle to speak with the man in the driver’s seat, they smelled marijuana, according to the report.

The report states the man consented to a search of his vehicle where officers found 0.8 grams of cocaine and 2.6 grams of marijuana along with two firearms.

Police arrested him and transported him to the city jail. As he was booked into the jail, he allegedly gave officers a false name.

A friend of his called the police department asking about his arrest and provided his real name. Using this name, police found the man had a warrant out of Manatee County, Florida for aggravated battery with great bodily harm or deadly weapon.

The man was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying weapon and failure to identify fugitive intent give false information.

700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 19-year-old woman was arrested Monday after she bit her 21-year-old boyfriend while she was kicking him out of the house, according to a police report.

At about 1:10 p.m., police responded to a call from a third-party caller about a domestic disturbance. The caller said they observed a man pulling a woman’s hair.

When police arrived, they saw a woman with blood on her mouth chasing a man, according to the report. The woman said her boyfriend took her phone and was getting away.

The boyfriend got into a vehicle and drove off. Police were able to catch up with him and detain him. Police saw he was bleeding from his arms and had fresh bite marks, the report states.

The boyfriend said his girlfriend was throwing his stuff around the house and told him to leave. He said as he gathered his stuff, she hit him and bit his arms and hands. He said he did not assault her.

The girlfriend said no physical altercation happened between the two and told police they were play fighting and she may have bit him during that. She changed her story several times, according to the report.

She said she was unsure why her mouth was bleeding but it might have been from biting him.

The girlfriend was arrested for assault causes bodily injury family member. The boyfriend was arrested on a warrant for possession issued from a different agency. Both were transported to the city jail.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 320 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.

Comments / 2

