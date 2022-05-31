ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Colleen “Coke” Nichols

By Derek Cardwell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial services for Colleen “Coke” Nichols, age 86 of Knoxville, will be held Sunday,...

Linda Sue Rodgers

A gathering for Linda Sue Rodgers, age 75, of Knoxville, formerly of Pleasantville with family present will be held Sunday, June 5th at Headquarters Styling Salon in Knoxville from 1:00-4:00pm. Linda’s wishes were to be cremated. Burial will take place on a later date at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Linda’s memory to Pella Comfort House. Winfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Holly Hegwood

Memorial Service for Holly Hegwood, age 37 of Knoxville, will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville, Iowa. The family invites those in attendance to Auld Park for a time of reflection with her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family for support of her family. Williams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Ronald Lee Meriweather

Graveside services with military honors will be held for Ronald Lee Meriweather, age 78, of Oskaloosa on Monday, June 13th at 10:30am at Graceland Cemtery in Knoxville. Following services, a luncheon will be held at Celebrate Community Church in Knoxville. Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Ora Lorene Tigner

Services for Ora Lorene “Tig” Tigner, age 61 of Indianola, will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to services from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family in her name. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
INDIANOLA, IA
Knoxville, IA
Nichols, IA
Knoxville, IA
Obituaries
Jeffrey Todd Jorgensen

A Celebration of Life for Jeffrey Todd Jorgensen (Jorgy), age 54, will be held on Sunday, June 19th from 1pm-5pm at Baratta’s Forte Banquet & Conference Center, 615 3rd St Des Moines, IA, 50309. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the family at the Celebration of Life or be mailed to Tracy Golwitzer at 35957 River Woods Drive Booneville IA 50038. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
DES MOINES, IA
Deadline for the School Supply Bash is Today

The First United Methodist Church is sponsoring school supplies for families in Knoxville with the School Supply Bash. Laura Shepherd, First Grade teacher with Knoxville Schools spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event:. “The School Supply Bash is a partnership between the First United Methodist Church and the Knoxville School...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola Square Reconstruction Project Update

Phase 2 of the Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued this week. Paving of the crosswalk at the intersection of Salem and Howard has been completed, in addition to the installation of pavers on Salem. Lighting receptacles on Buxton complete, and all trees but one in Phase 1 area have been installed. Roadway paving on Howard towards Ashland has begun, and the paving of the curb on Howard has also started.
INDIANOLA, IA
Marion County Historical Society to Hold Hall Of Fame Ceremony

The Marion County Historical Society is holding their Pioneer Days today and Saturday at the Marion County Historical Village at Marion County Park. On Saturday, the Marion County Historical Society will hold its Hall Of Fame Induction ceremony. Marion County Historical Society President Craig Agan spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the ceremony.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Dutch Summer Teams Hosting Heroes Night

The Pella baseball and softball teams return to Little Hawkeye Conference action tonight against Newton, and local first responders are invited to join in on the festivities. The programs are hosting a heroes night to thank local military service members, veterans, and emergency responders, with free admission and a meal. Varsity action between the Dutch baseball and softball teams and the Cardinals will begin at 7:30 p.m.
PELLA, IA
Knoxville Public Library June Programs

The Summer reading program at the Knoxville Public Library has started, but that is not the only program being offered at the Library in June. Youth Services Librarian Holly Shelford spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about some of the other programs being offered by the Library in June. “The Iowa State...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Marion County Historical Society to Hold Pioneer Days

The Marion County Historical Society will hold their Pioneer Days on Friday, June 3, and Saturday June 4 in the Marion County Historical Village in Marion County Park. On Friday, starting at 7:00 pm, there will be music and then there will be movies under the stars beginning at dusk around 9:00 pm. On Saturday, June 4, all Historical Village buildings will be open from 8:00 am-12:00 pm. The Knights of Columbus will have breakfast at 8:00 am, lunch will be from 11:00 am-2:00 pm and the Marion County Historical Society will hold their annual Hall of Fame Induction at 2:30 pm at the Valley Chapel.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Knoxville Softball Sweeps Washington, Baseball And Softball Head To EBF Tonight

The Knoxville Softball Squad swept a double header over Washington on Wednesday night 4-2 in game one and dominated in game two 12-0 ending it after four innings. In game one the Panthers slowly built a 4-1 lead on the strength of Ashlyn Finarty’s six inning, five strikeout performance in the circle. In game two, the Panthers left no doubt plating eight runs in the bottom of the 1st to take firm control and allow Ciara Heffron to pitch a relaxed outing fanning six Demons while allowing just two hits in four innings of work. While the wins were nice, Coach Carla Smith told KNIA/KRLS Sports her team still needs to have the right approach to the game, especially at the plate.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center Opening Tomorrow

Due to weather and mechanical issues, the Indianola Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center will now open tomorrow on June 4th. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News staff began to fill the pool on May 20th as well as started in-pool training for staff. The 2022 season will...
INDIANOLA, IA
Primary Elections to Be Held June 7

The primary elections for Federal, State, and County offices will be held Tuesday, June 7 with polls opening at 7:00 am and closing at 8:00 pm. During the pandemic, Marion County consolidated its polling locations. In the June 7 elections, Marion County will utilize all seventeen of its polling locations. For voters in Franklin Township, the polling location has been moved to the Melcher-Dallas Community Center at 112 N. Main Street in Melcher-Dallas. All voters will need to provide an approved form of identification at their polling location before receiving or casting their ballot. If you are unable to provide an approved form of identification at the polling site, you can have your identity or residence attested by another registered voter, prove your identity and residence with an Election Day Registration Document, or you can cast a provisional ballot and provide proof of identity and residence at the Marion County Auditor’s Office by Monday, June 13 at 12:00pm.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Knoxville Baseball Walked Off By EBF, Softball Gets Gritty Win Over Rockets

A 13 strikeout performance by Beau Leisure went for not on Thursday as the Knoxville Baseball Squad fell to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 1-0 when the Rockets got a walk off on an error to get the win as heard on 95.3 KNIA. Both Leisure and Rockets pitcher Braxton Malloy kept each other’s teams at bay for nearly seven innings with EBF threatening in the 5th with runners at 2nd and 3rd with no outs and Leisure would strike out the side to end the threat. Knoxville also got runners at 2nd and 3rd during a two out rally in the 6th but was unable to plate any of them. Panthers Coach Turner Devore told KNIA/KRLS Sports their approach to the plate needs to be better.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola Baseball Falls to Urbandale

The Indianola baseball team fell to Urbandale 14-4 in five innings Thursday night on the road. The J-Hawks jumped all over the Indians from the start, building a 7-1 lead into the fourth innings, then scoring another seven in the fifth to pick up the win and end the game early despite the Indians dropping three in the fifth.
URBANDALE, IA
Thursdays in Pella Set to Return This Week

The Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance is gearing up for a highlight of the summer returning to Pella. Trish Klok is the chair of the PACE Alliance events committee, and says Thursdays in Pella is coming to Central Park every Thursday in June and July, totaling nine events in 2022. Activities will begin at 6 p.m. each night on the square, following the start of the Pella Farmers Market, and includes a variety of games, entertainment options, and food booths. Each Thursdays in Pella event concludes with a performance by the Pella City Band at 8 p.m. on the Tulip Toren. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio will provide weekly updates. “Around the World” is the first theme, and Klok says additional volunteers are welcome by contacting the PACE Alliance. Hear more about this year’s Thursdays in Pella events on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
Melcher-Dallas Summer Squads Pound Moulton-Udell

It was a double Saints win over Moulton-Udell on Thursday as the softball squad took down the Eagles 9-1 and the baseball squad routed Moulton-Udell 15-3. In the softball game the Saints broke open a close game in the 7th with five runs nursing a 4-1 lead. Peyton Anderson and BrieAnna Remster combined for five RBI with home runs. Saydi Benz got the win going six innings allowing one run on seven hits and striking out two. In the baseball game it was the Owen Suntken Show at the plate as he went 3/4 with six RBI including a double. Tristan Bennett got the win only going 2/3 of an inning. The Saints Softball Squad heads to the Murray Invitational this weekend.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
Indianola Chamber Friday Night Live Concert Next Week

The first Indianola Chamber of Commerce Friday Night Live Concert of 2022 is one week from today, featuring local band Trainwreck. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News the chamber is thrilled to be able to bring back the concerts for 2022, as it not only serves as a fun way to get outside of the house on a Friday night for music, fun, and friends, but promotes local bands, volunteer groups, and food trucks. The concert is from 7-9:30pm at Memorial Park next Friday. For more information, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA

