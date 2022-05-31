Tickets sell out for inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway
By Stephanie Usery
KMOV
3 days ago
MADISON, Ill. (KMOV) – The inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 will take place this weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway (WWRT). On Saturday, the raceway will host the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200. Then, on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. is the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois...
ST. LOUIS – The Hauler Parade took place Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is a part of the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series. Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX captured video of the haulers traveling from World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois to Ballpark Village in Downtown St. Louis. The […]
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Nascar parade will make its way through downtown St. Louis Thursday as fans get ready for the Enjoy Illinois 300 race at World Wide Technology Raceway. A Fan Fest is also underway at Ballpark Village.
FAIRMONT CITY - NASCAR Cup Series Driver Daniel Suárez will have a meet and greet at the Fairmont City Library at 4444 Collinsville Road at noon on Friday, June 3.
Originally from Monterrey, Mexico, Suárez is the driver of the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro.
Suárez's racing career began in his native Mexico in 2003. His initial foray into motorsports came via a family acquaintance, whose son was into karting. A young Suárez ventured out to the track with the family for fun, but immediately caught the racing bug. Over the next few years, Suárez dedicated himself to karting. He became a two-time Mexican national karting champion (2004 and 2008) and twice earned a spot to compete in the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals karting event - 2004 in Spain and 2008 in Italy.
Color-coded parking is planned for Friday through Sunday at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison.
Officials early Wednesday announced Sunday's inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race is sold out.
WWTR, Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Transportation have established "race day routes" and parking designations Friday through Sunday. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early and comply with parking instructions and personnel.
MADISON, Ill. – The inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series is Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway. Track owner Curtis Francois noticed graffiti along the interstate in East St. Louis along the route to the track. It wasn’t a pretty picture for visiting race fans so he worked with community groups and IDOT to clean it up. The workers […]
