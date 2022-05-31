What to know about the California controller's race
In the race for California controller, Republicans hope a divided field of Democrats will allow the party's one candidate to emerge on top in the June 7 primary.
But even then, Democrats are likely to have the advantage in November. Republicans have not won a general election for statewide office since 2006, the year Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger nabbed reelection and Steve Poizner became insurance commissioner.
The current state controller, Betty Yee, has served two four-year terms and can't run again. Four Democrats' names will appear on the June 7 ballot, alongside a single Republican and a member of the Green Party.
The candidates
- Lanhee Chen , fiscal advisor/policy expert
- Malia Cohen , member of state Board of Equalization
- Ron Galperin , L.A. City Controller
- Steve Glazer, state senator
- Laura Wells , financial analyst
- Yvonne Yiu , chief financial officer
All six candidates answered detailed questionnaires written by the San Diego Union-Tribune. Here are their responses.
The job
According to the state, these are the controller's main responsibilities:
- Account for and control the disbursement of all state funds.
- Determine the legality and accuracy of any claim made against the state.
- Issue warrants in payment of the State’s bills, including lottery prizes.
- Administer the Uniform State Payroll System.
- Audit and process all personnel and payroll transactions for state civil service employees, exempt employees and California State University employees.
- Audit various state and local government programs.
- Inform the public of the state’s financial condition.
- Administer the Unclaimed Property Law.
- Inform the public of financial transactions carried out by city, county and district governments.
More guides to the election:
