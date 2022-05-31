What to know about the California controller's race

The state capital in 2020. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

In the race for California controller, Republicans hope a divided field of Democrats will allow the party's one candidate to emerge on top in the June 7 primary.

But even then, Democrats are likely to have the advantage in November. Republicans have not won a general election for statewide office since 2006, the year Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger nabbed reelection and Steve Poizner became insurance commissioner.

The current state controller, Betty Yee, has served two four-year terms and can't run again. Four Democrats' names will appear on the June 7 ballot, alongside a single Republican and a member of the Green Party.

The candidates

All six candidates answered detailed questionnaires written by the San Diego Union-Tribune. Here are their responses.

The job

According to the state, these are the controller's main responsibilities:

Account for and control the disbursement of all state funds.

Determine the legality and accuracy of any claim made against the state.

Issue warrants in payment of the State’s bills, including lottery prizes.

Administer the Uniform State Payroll System.

Audit and process all personnel and payroll transactions for state civil service employees, exempt employees and California State University employees.

Audit various state and local government programs.

Inform the public of the state’s financial condition.

Administer the Unclaimed Property Law.

Inform the public of financial transactions carried out by city, county and district governments.

Reading list:

Reading from other publications

Digging into the state controller's race



(CalMatters)

Interviewing candidates from state controller



(Sacramento Bee)

The race for state controller



(Spectrum One)

Is a Republican controller what California needs?



(San Francisco Chronicle)

Roundtable discussion with the candidates



(KQED)

More guides to the election:

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .