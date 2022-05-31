ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family set to create world’s tallest flagpole to honor veterans, fallen soldiers

By Devan Markham, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( NewsNation ) — One family is making it their mission to remember veterans and their sacrifices.

Founder of “Wreaths Across America” Morrill Worcester and his son, co-founder Rob Worcester, joined “Morning in America” to share the first look at plans to create the world’s tallest flagpole, and to build “Flagpole of Freedom Park,” a park to honor every fallen soldier.

Biden honors fallen US service members

“It actually matches the important date in our history. Purposely, we made it 1,776 feet above sea level. The pole itself is just a little bit taller than the Empire State Building to give you an idea, and it will fly the largest American flag ever to be flown,” said Robb.

Currently, the world’s largest free-flying flag in America can be found in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, at Acuity Insurance’s campus . The flag, measuring 9,800 square feet, flies on a flagpole roughly 400 feet tall. The Flagpole of Freedom is expected to have a pole height of 1,461 feet and a flag measuring larger than 74,000 square feet.

According to Robb, the flagpole will be in the flight path of those being deployed to and returning from Europe. Because of its location in Maine, it will also be among the first features hit by the rising sun each day.

Sailors cope with the sacrifices of service as they honor fallen USS Nimitz veterans

“You know, Memorial Day, is just one day for most people, but it’s 365 days for us. We never stop,” Morrill said. ” Between “Wreaths Across America” and working on the park, it’s just something that we love to do.”

“Flagpole of Freedom Park” is set to open in Down East Maine on our nation’s 250th birthday, July 4, 2026.

To follow along the journey, or for more information, visit the Flagpole of Freedom website .

