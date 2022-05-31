ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Do Women Get Periods When Most Animals Don't?

By Nancy Schimelpfening
 3 days ago
While periods are an expected part of life for most women, this is not the case for most other female mammals. So why did we evolve to have...

MedicalXpress

Women who hugged their partner subsequently had lower stress-induced cortisol response

Women instructed to embrace their romantic partner prior to undergoing a stressful experience had a lower biological stress response—as indicated by levels of the stress hormone cortisol in saliva—compared to women who did not embrace their partner. This effect was not seen for men. Gesa Berretz of Ruhr University, Bochum, Germany, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on May 18.
SELF

Here’s What Alcohol Withdrawal Symptoms Actually Feel Like

If you’ve ever been overserved (or overserved yourself) with adult beverages, you know how it can wreak havoc on your mind and body. From a throbbing headache to morning-after anxiety, hangover symptoms are just one of the risks associated with overindulging. But when drinking too much becomes a habit, those risks—and symptoms—increase. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, alcohol withdrawal symptoms can be potentially life-threatening when someone who has been drinking heavily for a long period of time suddenly stops.
IFLScience

Anxious People Walk Like The Elderly And It Could Help Diagnose The Disorder

The lyrics of a certain huge hit were sometimes misheard as: “You can tell by the way I use my walk/I'm an worried man, no time to talk.” It's a pity that isn't what the Bee Gees actually sang, because they could have claimed vindication from scientific research 45 years later. A new paper has shown young people with anxiety tend to walk in ways that resemble the elderly, offering a potentially valuable diagnostic tool.
Refinery29

Why Are So Many Women Suddenly Being Diagnosed With ADHD?

Are you struggling to focus? Finding it hard to concentrate on one thing or read for more than 30 seconds without picking up your phone? Do you feel like you don’t fit in, like you can’t do bills, taxes or keep up with the pace of society? Are ADHD memes circling online resonating with you? You’re not alone.
Medical News Today

What is Soma, and why do people take it?

Soma is a medication that doctors prescribe for treating muscle pain and discomfort. It has sedative effects and can be habit-forming. Doctors recommend taking Soma for short periods to avoid dependence on the drug. Soma is also a drug that some people can take recreationally. It has sedative effects and...
a-z-animals.com

Why Do Dogs Sleep on Their Backs? You May Be Surprised

Dogs sleep in many different positions. Each position can tell you a lot about your canine companion. A dog that sleeps well in your home feels comfortable and safe. Have you ever wondered why dogs sleep on their backs even if they look so uncomfortable doing it? Let’s study these questions and learn the essentials of a dog’s sleeping habits and positions.
The Independent

Gynaecology waiting lists soar as women’s health problems dismissed, doctor says

Gynaecology waiting lists have surged to more than half a million patients – partly because doctors routinely dismiss women’s health problems as “benign”, a health leader is reported to have said.Waiting lists for conditions like endometriosis, prolapse, and heavy bleeding are up 60% – a greater proportion than in any other area of medicine in the past two years, according to the president of The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) Edward Morris, the Guardian reports.Dr Morris said institutionalised gender bias has meant the term “benign” has become widely used in gynaecology and, as a result, conditions have been...
LIVESTRONG.com

Too Anxious to Sleep? Here's How to Tell if It's Somniphobia

When you were little, you might've been afraid to drift off to dreamland, worried about a monster under your bed. As adults, most of us outgrow this nighttime fear. But for people with somniphobia, falling sleep still triggers terror. Sometimes referred to as "sleep dread," somniphobia is a specific type of anxiety or fear related to sleep that typically increases as bedtime approaches, says sleep expert Wendy Troxel, PhD, a senior behavioral and social scientist at the RAND Corporation and author of ​​Sharing the Covers: Every Couple's Guide to Better Sleep​​.​
Fortune

A hug may help women ward off work stress, but men might need to find another way to relax

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Could something as simple as a hug be the answer to calming your nerves? New research published in the journal Plos One suggests that an embrace before a stressful event, like an important meeting or a big presentation, may have a calming effect—but only for women.
MedicalXpress

Pregnant moms and depression: Study links rising symptoms to kids' behavioral issues

Children whose mothers experience rising levels of depression from the period before pregnancy until the months just after giving birth are at greater risk of developing emotional, social and academic problems during their youth, UCLA psychology researchers and colleagues report. Their recently published seven-year study, which tracked mothers and their...
MedicineNet.com

What Happens When Your Iron Is Low?

Being low on iron is one cause of anemia. If you are anemic, you do not have enough healthy red blood cells. You also may be low on hemoglobin, a protein inside red blood cells. Hemoglobin carries oxygen to all the tissues of the body. Without enough red blood cells and enough hemoglobin, you may feel weak, dizzy, and tired from lack of oxygen.
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

