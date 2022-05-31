Special Weather Statement issued for Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Holmes, Inland Bay, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dale; Henry; Houston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DALE...SOUTHWESTERN HENRY AND NORTH CENTRAL HOUSTON COUNTIES At 417 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Midland City, or 8 miles west of Headland, moving northwest at 10 mph. At 406 PM CDT Dothan Regional Airport measured a wind gust of 48 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Headland, Dothan, Midland City, Kinsey, Newton, Pinckard, Grimes, Newville, Napier Field, Sylvan Grove, Kirkland Crossroads, Blackwood, Kelly Springs, Headland Municipal A/P, W. Main/brannon St, Currytown and Goldberg Field. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DALE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO