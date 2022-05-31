ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

Lottery winner sentenced to life in prison

By Lauren Barry
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29PMUv_0fw9HISj00

Employees at the Maco Depot in North Carolina could not believe that the lottery winner who came back to share prize money could kill a young woman.

Yet, 54-year-old Michael Todd Hill was sentenced Friday to life in prison for fatally shooting 23-year-old Keonna Graham in 2020.

“Justice delivered just in time for the Memorial Day weekend,” said North Carolina District Attorney in a Facebook post .

Hill, a former nuclear power plant employee and resident of Leland, N.C., won $10 million from an Ultimate Millions scratch-off ticket in 2017, according to WECT . First, he bought an Extreme Millions scratch off ticket, but it didn’t result in a prize.

Since he chose a $6 million lump sum rather than annuity payments, Hill eventually collected around $4.1 million from the win after taxes.

According to WECT , Hill returned to Maco Depot and gave the woman who sold him the ticket $2,000 after he received his winnings. He also planned to use the money to pay bills and invest in his instructional design business, said the outlet.

In June 2020, Hill was taken into police custody and charged with murder by the Shallotte Police Department.

“I think it’s horrible,” said Tiffany Wilson, who knew Graham through family. “I mean, he just won the lottery. I heard he just got married and you go and kill a young girl? A beautiful girl? I don’t understand.”

Sure Stay Hotel manager Vee Patel told WECT that Hill checked into the hotel alone on a Sunday morning. When his checkout time has passed the next day at 11:30 a.m., housekeeping knocked on the door and entered after there was no response. There they found Graham’s body in a hotel bed and called 911 upon realizing she was unconscious.

Graham’s mother had previously reported her missing.

The Shallotte Police Department, along with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina SBI worked to investigate the incident. By that Tuesday, Hill had been apprehended in Southport, N.C., for her murder.

“We are proud of the hard work by our agency, especially, that of Sergeant Cory McLamb, the Brunswick County District [Attorney’s] Office, Brunswick County [Sheriff’s] Office, and the North Carolina SBI,” said the Shallotte Police Department in a Facebook post.

Hotel staff said they never saw Graham – who suffered from a single gunshot wound to the head – alive. Surveillance footage shows Hill was the only person in the room with her. Hill confessed to shooting Graham after she texted other men while at the hotel, WWAY reported .

A Brunswick County jury convicted Hill of First-Degree Murder after an hour of deliberation, and Judge Joshua Willey sentenced Hill to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Wiley also sentenced Hill to 22-36 months in prison for Possession of Firearm by Felon to run concurrent with his life sentence.

According to Time , at least five other lottery winners have run into trouble with the law after winning big.

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

NC woman travels halfway across the country to face her ex-husband in court after nearly being stabbed to death

Wilmington, N.C. — A victim of domestic violence who survived a brutal attack from her husband faced him in court on Tuesday. On January 6, 2021, Matthew Stallings forced his way into his estranged wife Elaine Kinn’s home in Wilmington. He stabbed her about 15 times before throwing her off the balcony — all while their 3-year-old son watched in terror.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County man charged with felony larceny in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for trying to steal a number of items from a house in Chadbourn. On May 27, Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a home on Brice Ward Road. Dr. Danny McPherson reported that a building...
CHADBOURN, NC
WECT

Tri-county traffic check point results in over two dozen citations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic checking station operated by Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, June 2, led to 29 citations. The traffic stops took place on Tarheel Road near the Bladen County and Robeson County lines.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Southport, NC
Crime & Safety
Brunswick County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Southport, NC
City
Leland, NC
City
Shallotte, NC
Leland, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Brunswick County, NC
WMBF

2 charged after cocaine, other drugs found in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two people are facing charges after deputies found multiple drugs in part of the Pee Dee. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Gypsy Drive in Shannon on Wednesday. Authorities said cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, ecstasy...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announces five arrests on drug charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice on its Facebook page of the arrest of five people on drug-related charges. Mary Louise Lilly, 67, of Winterville, John Hopkins Jr. 38, of Greenville, Sylvester Ray Wiggins Jr., 33, of Greenville, Byron Terrell Edwards, 58, of Ayden, and Nikki Shontae Barnes, 39, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Shooting#Murder#The Maco Depot#Justice#Ultimate Millions#Wect
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - May 31, June 1 & 2

Elizabeth Woodard Hamilton, 87, of Beaufort passed away on June 1, 2022 at the Davis Health & Wellness Center in Wilmington, NC. Elizabeth was a Registered Nurse all her life. She worked in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Lumberton. She was always quick to deliver care whenever needed to strangers, friends, family and animals.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

4 charged in Scotland County drug bust

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Four people were charged after a drug bust Thursday in Scotland County, according to the sheriff’s office. George Pipkin, 57, 31-year-old Frances Chavis, 46-year-old Randy Berry, and 44-year-old James Seals were all arrested on various drug charges, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies conducted a search warrant at a home […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Lottery
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hampstead ‘Boogaloo’ member sentenced to 4 years on weapons charges

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The second of two self-described members of an anti-government extremist group accused in Minnesota of dealing firearm components to informants acting as members of Hamas is headed to prison. A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced Benjamin Ryan Teeter, of Hampstead, North Carolina, to four years behind...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WECT

WPD checkpoint held around Memorial Day Weekend issues over sixty charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit, conducted a multi-agency checking station on Saturday night. The checkpoint was assisted by New Hanover County, Pender County and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, NCSHP, and the Jacksonville Police Department. The 68 charges issued that night include:. 6 cases of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

TROOPERS: Woman walking in road hit and killed early Friday morning

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a car while walking along a Wayne County road early Friday morning. According to Highway Patrol Sgt. Marcus Comstock, the 37-year-old woman was walking along Claridge Nursery Road, northwest of Goldsboro when she was hit by a car around 3:48 a.m.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy