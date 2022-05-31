Master P says we 'can’t be afraid to talk about' mental illness, substance abuse after daughter's death

Rapper and Hip Hop executive Master P revealed that his daughter Tytyana Miller has passed away.

The No Limit Records founder, whose real name is Percy Miller , announced the heartbreaking news on Instagram Monday (May 30). “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” the statement began. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

Rapper and actor Romeo Miller , Tytyana’s brother, posted a similar message on the platform. “We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, we are forever grateful for the memories we did have with our amazing sister,” he wrote. The Grio reports Tytyana publicly struggled with substance abuse. On a 2016 episode of the WE TV reality series Growing Up Hip Hop, Master P and Romeo held an intervention to help her with sobriety.

Tytyana Miller was one of seven children Master P shares with ex-wife Sonya Miller . According to NBC News , no official cause of death was shared. Tytyana Miller was 29.

Audacy's I’m Listening initiative aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

