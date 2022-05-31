ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa's Comair suspends flights until funding secured

JOHANNESBURG, May 31 (Reuters) - South African aviation company Comair, a franchise partner of British Airways, said on Tuesday it had suspended all flights until it secures additional funding.

The company, which is under a local form of bankruptcy protection called “business rescue,” said in a statement that efforts to raise the necessary capital were under way and there was reason to believe funding could be secured.

“Once received the airline will be able to recommence operations, but regrettably under these circumstances, the practitioners (administrators) have no choice but to voluntarily suspend all scheduled flights until the funding is confirmed,” it said.

Comair said it had suspended ticket sales for British Airways operated by Comair flights, as well as ones for its low-cost kulula.com brand. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Alexander Winning; Editing by Sandra Maler)

