Second Annual New Mexico Juneteenth Jazz Art Festival

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 2 days ago
The Branigan Cultural Center, a Smithsonian Affiliate, New Mexico Music Commissioner Derrick Lee, and the Doña Ana County NAACP and Doña Ana Arts Council present the second annual “New Mexico Juneteenth Jazz Arts Festival.”

Festival events are scheduled Tuesday, June 14, 2022, through Sunday, June 19, 2022. Unless otherwise noted, admission to events is free to the public.

For a complete listing of events and additional details visit https://www.las-cruces.org/2564/Juneteenth-2022.

Festival organizer and New Mexico Music Commissioner, Derrick Lee, describes the festival as a way, “to celebrate, educate, and create both community and awareness around this now newly and officially recognized National Holiday – which is one of America's oldest. We do this through the Black American Music (America's Classical Music) widely known as Jazz.

“This music is rooted in the traditions of improvisational expression, storytelling, and community, and has a rich history that has shaped our nation. This music is alive, and as it evolves, it continues to evolve us. Jazz history is Black history. Jazz History is American history.”

Events for the Juneteenth Jazz Arts Festival include:

Tuesday, June 14

A virtual concert, starting at 5:15 p.m., will be performed by Jacobo Vega-Albela Group. The concert will be accessible at Zoom.us with webinar ID: 82056965925.

A free film screening of “Bird,” starring Forest Whitaker, begins at 7 p.m. at the Rio Grande Theatre, 211 N. Main St. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The Branigan Cultural Center present the film.

Wednesday, June 15

At 5:30 p.m., the Branigan Cultural Center presents, “The History of Juneteenth as an American Celebration of Freedom.” Roy Collins III, NMSU general counsel and Chief Legal Officer, will virtually present the program.

Following the presentation, Reggie Lewis and Simply This Quartet will perform a virtual concert. Both events will be accessible at Zoom.us with webinar ID: 82056965925.

Thursday, June 16

Beginning at 5:30 p.m., the Branigan Cultural Center, a Smithsonian Affiliate, will present “Jazz History,” a virtual presentation by James K. Zimmerman, Smithsonian Institution, National Museum of American History Senior Producer.

Following the presentation, Joe Dunn Chamber Fusion Ensemble will perform a virtual concert. Both events will be accessible at Zoom.us with webinar ID: 82056965925.

Friday, June 17

Jazz musician, Derrick Lee will facilitate a Jazz Improvisation Workshop from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Doña Ana Arts Council, 250 W. Amador Ave. No registration or prior experience is needed. Attendees are encouraged to bring their instruments. Backline will be provided.

The New Mexico Juneteenth Jazz Arts Festival Opening Concert, featuring the Billy Townes Group, will be at 7 p.m. at the Rio Grande Theatre, 211 N. Main St. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

A free film screening of Disney Pixar’s “Soul” will be at noon at the Rio Grande Theatre, 211 N. Main St. Doors will open at 11 a.m. The Branigan Cultural Center will present the film.

New Mexico Juneteenth Jazz Arts Festival musical performances begin at 1 p.m. at Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 N. Main St. Performances will include Las Cruces Community Jazz from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; Side Effect Quartet from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and Havana Quintet from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Musical performances will continue at the NAACP Juneteenth Banquet at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 650 E. University Ave. The banquet also will include a keynote address from Dr. Patrick Turner, NMSU Associate Provost. Banquet ticket purchases are required in advance from the Doña Ana NAACP website at https://naacpdac.org.

Sunday, June 19

New Mexico Juneteenth Jazz Arts Festival continues at 1 p.m. at Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 N. Main St. Performances will include Sam Barlow’s Jazz Diversion from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; Encore Jazz from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and Alliance Project from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The New Mexico Juneteenth Jazz Arts Festival will close with a final concert at 7 p.m. at the Rio Grande Theatre, 211 N. Main St. The concert will feature the Ricky Malachai Trio and the Derrick Lee Group. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

The Branigan Cultural Center, 501 N. Main St., is accessible via RoadRUNNER Transit Route 1, Stop 1. Visit the website at: https://www.las-cruces.org/museums or follow the Las Cruces Museums on Facebook and Instagram @LCMuseums.

For information, contact Stephanie Hawkins, Interim Museum Manager, at 575/541-2160 or by email at shawkins@las-cruces.org.

