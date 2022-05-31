ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples Pier Sunday fishing ban extended for a year

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA ban on fishing at the Naples Pier, designed to protect pelicans and other wildlife, could become permanent. But for now, the ban by the Naples City Council is temporary. They voted to keep signs currently posted at the pier, banning Sunday fishing from January through May, but to extend the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
