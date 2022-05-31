ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Want Their Wedding to Be 'Dark' and 'Sexy,' Says Source

By Mona Khalifeh‍
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly will be walking down the aisle in no time! A source tells ET that the couple are in the "final stages" of wedding planning and the celebration is set to be filled with plenty of punk rock glamour. "They want a dark, sexy,...

Margaret Qualley Just Confirmed Her Engagement to Jack Antonoff—See Her Massive Ring

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
Matthew Morrison Fired From 'SYTYCD' for Sending 'Uncomfortable' Messages to Contestant, Source Says

Following Matthew Morrison's abrupt exit from So You Think You Can Dance, a source tells ET that he was fired over "uncomfortable" messages he sent to a female contestant. "Matthew was let go from SYTYCD after Fox did an internal investigation," the source says. "A female contestant received messages from Matthew on social media and felt uncomfortable about the tone. She brought this up to Fox executives who took it very seriously and after looking into it made the decision that Matthew crossed the line."
Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly
Ellen Degeneres
Mama June Marries Boyfriend Justin Stroud After Less Than a Year of Dating

Watch: Mama June Admits Being Skinny Didn't Solve Her Problems. She's been a mama for a while, and now she's a Mrs.!. June "Mama June" Shannon wed boyfriend Justin Stroud during a courthouse ceremony in Georgia on March 23, a deputy clerk for the Wilkinson County court office confirms to E! News. Just five months, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum, 42, was seen getting cozy with the tattoo artist, 34, during an outing in Los Angeles.
Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet reveal meaning behind matching tattoos

Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet of “The Flight Attendant” have revealed the meaning behind a new shared tattoo they’ve received, saying it was inspired by the first day they met. During a Q&A with E! News’ Daily Pop, the co-stars shared that during their chemistry read for the HBO Max series, they took such a liking to each other that Cuoco gave Mamet a little “boop” tap on the nose. “It became a thing, and then we did it all the time,” Cuoco shared, adding that the two got the word “boop” tattooed on their arms in April 2022. “I ‘booped’ you many years ago @zosiamamet . Glad we made it official. Thank you @ar.bel for the perfection 🖤 🤍,” Cuoco captioned a snap of their dainty arm tatts. Mamet also shared the pic to her profile, captioning the snap, “It all started with a “boop” @kaleycuoco I can’t imagine life without you. @ar.bel thank you for this gorgeous permanent reminder. It’s perfect. 💕✨.” The pair even joked about the adorable sign of affection is catching on, with Cuoco adding, “Now people are booping each other. I think we’re causing a major stir.” “You know how ‘Fetch’ didn’t happen?” Mamet added, referencing the quote from the movie “Mean Girls,” “‘Boop’ is happening.”
Jason Momoa Is Dating Eiza González Amid His Divorce From Lisa Bonet—Here’s How ‘Serious’ They Are

Click here to read the full article. Met on set. Jason Momoa and Eiza González are dating! The Aquaman star and Ambulance actress are reportedly together while working on their upcoming film together, Fast X. A source confirmed to People on May 16, 2022, that Jason and Eiza are currently seeing each other. “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X. He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place.” Though the two have just started dating, the source assures that they enjoy each other’s company. “They’re both busy with work but are having...
Emmy Winning Actress to Portray Pete Davidson's Mom in His New Comedy Series

Edie Falco will play Pete Davidson's mother in an upcoming series inspired by the Saturday Night Live comedian's life. The series, titled Bupkis, will debut exclusively on NBCUniversal's Peacock streamer, which seems appropriate for a project that counts SNL creator Lorne Michaels as an executive producer. Falco is an Emmy winner for Nurse Jackie and The Sopranos.
‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Will Star Jennifer Grey, Jonathan Levine to Direct

Click here to read the full article. It’s been 35 years since somebody put Baby (Jennifer Grey) in the corner, and audiences no doubt have “Hungry Eyes” for a sequel. Ahead of this year’s Cannes market, “Long Shot” and “50/50” director Jonathan Levine confirmed he will be directing the “Dirty Dancing” sequel for Lionsgate. Original lead star Grey will reprise her role of Frances “Baby” Houseman as she returns to family camp Kellerman’s in the 1990s, as Deadline reported. Similar to the 1987 iconic film, the upcoming “Dirty Dancing” installment will focus on a coming-of-age romance, but Baby’s personal story will intertwine...
Shana Moakler Sells Engagement Ring From Travis Barker for Over $96,000

Shanna Moakler has sold the engagement ring Travis Barker used to propose to her back in 2003 during a trip to Disneyland. The actress used the jewelry-selling website Worthy to unload the 4-carat round cut solitaire diamond ring. At the close of the auction Tuesday, there were 17 bids and one lucky buyer, who purchased the ring for $96,500.
Jeannie Mai's Shows Off Her Adorable Daughter Monaco in New Photo and Videos

Now that new mom Jeannie Mai Jenkins has introduced fans to her daughter Monaco, she's letting the 5-month-old enjoy her time in the spotlight! On Thursday, the TV personality shared photos and videos of baby Monaco in a new installment of her Hello Hunnay YouTube series, sharing milestones from the last few months with her little one and getting emotional over why she waited to introduce Monaco to the world.
TikTok Is Obsessed With the Coach Cherry Print Collection That's Ripe for Summer

Coach is universally known for having timeless designs that just seem to go with every outfit. With celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion sporting Coach bags, it's hard to not notice the brand's influence in the fashion industry. And once again, Coach has amped up its lineup of bags and accessories with a cherry print collection that's ripe for summer.
Scott Disick Celebrates Son Mason Passing the 6th Grade

That's another school year down for Mason Disick! Proud dad Scott Disick took to Instagram Wednesday to congratulate the 12-year-old for passing the sixth grade. Scott celebrated his son's milestone moment with a balloon display. In the photo, shared to Scott's Instagram Story, a set of large, silver mylar balloons can be seen, which read, "Yay Mason Passed The 6th Grade."
