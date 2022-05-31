ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Officer hit with pineapple as police respond to unruly beach crowd: CPD

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VbpXW_0fw9FIxn00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago police say they prevented an unruly holiday gathering on North Avenue Beach from getting even more out of hand.

Police Supt. David Brown told reporters Tuesday that his department had a heavy presence along the beach in response to several social media posts.

“We had resources there anticipating that we’d need them,” he said. “We actually had to scale more resources there.”

Officers arrested 13 people at the beach Monday and seized 11 guns. Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott said police were met with resistance.

“There was a large group of teenagers playing music and twerking, and at some point they started throwing objects at the police. They were throwing glass bottles, they were throwing glasses. In one case an officer got hit in the chest with a pineapple, which exploded on his chest, and it was all over his equipment.”

The enhanced enforcement follows a series of large gatherings on the beach. One widely shared video of people showed people jumping on cars and CTA buses.

Supt. Brown said North Avenue Beach wasn’t the only spot for gun recoveries over the holiday weekend.

“Just yesterday alone, Chicago Police officers took 75 guns. Just in one day.”

Comments / 7

Rudy Belvedere
3d ago

Let's see if the people with the guns get slapped on the wrist. You know the chance of something bad happening if the guns weren't grabbed, is like 90% What a disgusting joke this city is becoming.

Reply(1)
2
Dimples
3d ago

people do not know how to behave and ruin it for the rest of us

Reply(1)
8
CHICAGO, IL
