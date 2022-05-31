Cochran Wins Race for County Judge

Two Louisiana Men Sentenced to 10 Year Each in Prison for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. Louisiana – Darren S. Gaspard, 57, and Kenneth M. Duplechin, 58, both of Lake Charles, Louisiana, pled guilty to one count of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile on May 31, 2022, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Gaspard was sentenced to ten years in prison by Judge Michael Canaday, with all but three years suspended. Duplechin was also sentenced to ten years in prison, all but four of which were suspended. Each must also register as a sex offender.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO