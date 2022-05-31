ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, TX

Cochran Wins Race for County Judge

By Editor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long race to the finish line, the candidates for judge finally finished on a...

KTRE

Fined Lufkin attorney appears in court seeking clarification on judge’s ruling

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin attorney who has been at odds with Angelina County commissioners over a fine appeared in court Wednesday. Bob Flournoy has been at odds with the county over a fine, centered around his public comment at a meeting. The public meeting centered on the dismissal of the county’s road engineer, the fine was for speaking longer than three minutes. Flournoy was in court Wednesday after Judge Paul White allowed a temporary restraining order to expire.
Foster Wins Jr. Teen Miss Beaumont Title

Newton’s very own Mady Foster participated and won in her division in the Miss Beaumont Scholarship Pageant on Sunday, May 29, 2022. She is Jr. Teen Miss Beaumont. She is the daughter of Joe and Heather Foster. Mady also won for Spirit of Pageantry Award, Miss Congeniality, Overall Interview,...
BEAUMONT, TX
Large alligator removed from Lufkin’s Jones Park Lake

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An 11-foot alligator was caught in the lake at Jones Park on Monday. According to Lufkin City Councilman Robert Shankle, the alligator had been in the lake area for about two weeks. A professional trapper was brought in to help catch the reptile. Shankle said the...
LUFKIN, TX
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Tue, May 31st, 2022

Calls To Services (May 23, 2022, to May 30, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered eighty-eight (88) calls. Jail Population: We currently have 16 inmates in the following Jails, 7 housed in Newton, 9 housed in Jasper. Jail Bookings: Last week there were 6 individuals booked into...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Sentenced to 10 Year Each in Prison for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

Two Louisiana Men Sentenced to 10 Year Each in Prison for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. Louisiana – Darren S. Gaspard, 57, and Kenneth M. Duplechin, 58, both of Lake Charles, Louisiana, pled guilty to one count of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile on May 31, 2022, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Gaspard was sentenced to ten years in prison by Judge Michael Canaday, with all but three years suspended. Duplechin was also sentenced to ten years in prison, all but four of which were suspended. Each must also register as a sex offender.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Hurricane prediction has silver lining

The 2022 hurricane season is starting out with a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico, but the good news for a storm-weary Orange County is that the National Weather Service predicts it will affect the Florida coast, rather than Texas or Louisiana. The NWS in Lake Charles issued the...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
City of Beaumont has found a possible solution for brown water

BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont believes it's on the right track toward stopping an ongoing brown water problem throughout the city. A consulting firm reported back to the city, saying Beaumont is moving in the right direction. KFDM/Fox 4 reporter Mello Styles has more details.
BEAUMONT, TX
Young child dies after stove falls on him near Evadale

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is reportedly investigating the death of a small child near Evadale. Complete details are not available, but Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the young boy, which was said to be 1 year and 8 months old was injured when a stove fell on him.
Life flight called after major crash near Martinsville

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Life flight has been dispatched to a major wreck on Highway 7 and County Road 345 near the Martinsville area. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said that drivers should expect delays if they are driving in the area and to avoid this route if possible.
Calcasieu Parish News

Results of May Seatbelt Checkpoint in Sulphur Released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Results of May Seatbelt Checkpoint in Sulphur Released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sulphur, Louisiana – On June 1, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office released the results of a seatbelt checkpoint in Sulphur, Louisiana. On Saturday, May 28, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police Troop D conducted a seatbelt checkpoint at 1657 Swisco Road in Sulphur. As a result of the checkpoint, deputies checked 416 vehicles and issued 33 citations.
SULPHUR, LA
East Texas News

Big Thicket National Preserve Celebrates Texas Free Fishing Day

KOUNTZE, Texas – Calling anglers of all ages! Visit Big Thicket National Preserve on Saturday, June 4th, for a free family fishing event. Together with theTexas Parks & Wildlife Department, we are providing certified Angler Education instructors to teach basic fishing skills to beginning anglers and their family members. If you’ve ever wanted to try fishing but aren’t sure where to start, this event is for you! Stop by anytime between 10 am and 1 pm and stay as long as you want.
TEXAS STATE
KICKS 105

Gattefossé Ready to Break Ground on $50 Million Project in Lufkin

This is HUGE news for the East Texas economy. A $50+ million project coming to Lufkin is about to take a major step forward. The City of Lufkin is excited to announce the groundbreaking of Gattefossé’s manufacturing plant in the Lufkin Business Park. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. June 8 and the public is invited to attend.
LUFKIN, TX
12newsnow.com

Investigation underway after 1-year-old boy from Jasper County pronounced dead at Beaumont hospital

JASPER, Texas — An investigation into the death of a 1-year-old boy from Jasper County is currently underway. Jasper County deputies responded to a call from Evadale on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, shortly after 1 p.m. about an unresponsive child, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release. The exact address of where the incident took place is unclear.
Nationwide Report

54-year-old Shannon Barrios killed after a motorcycle crash on I-10 in Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)

54-year-old Shannon Barrios killed after a motorcycle crash on I-10 in Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 54-year-old Shannon Barrios, from Lumberton, as the man who died following a traffic collision on Sunday evening in Beaumont. The fatal motorcycle crash took place near the 700 block of Interstate 10 eastbound near the downtown exit [...]
BEAUMONT, TX

