ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

Suspect in U.S. 50 Assault Case Arrested, Pleads Not Guilty During Initial Appearance

By Travis Thayer
eaglecountryonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Sawyer made his initial appearance in Dearborn County Court on Tuesday morning. Larry Sawyer. Photo by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The suspect in the battery of an occupant of...

www.eaglecountryonline.com

Comments / 10

Angela
2d ago

What a punk! I hope he gets some anger management help as part of his sentence. He needs to reign it in. It's not ok to beat up drivers

Reply(6)
3
Related
Fox 19

Man sentenced to 15 years to life for Fairfield murder

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man will spend 15 years to life in prison following a guilty plea in connection with a deadly 2021 shooting. Miguel Galliher, 20, pleaded guilty in April to the murder of 44-year-old Robert Strong. Galliher was arrested in November of 2021 in connection with...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Police: Man exposed himself at public library on West Side

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police on Thursday arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly touched himself inappropriately several places in Delhi Township including at a public library. Robert McClure is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on two counts of public indecency. McClure exposed himself and touched himself inappropriately around 3:30 p.m....
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceburg, IN
Lawrenceburg, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Dearborn County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Dearborn County, IN
Crime & Safety
eaglecountryonline.com

Former Addyston Police Chief Avoids Jail Time in Machine Gun Sales Scheme

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Addyston Police Chief Dorian LaCourse will avoid jail time following his role in a machine gun sales scheme. LaCourse was sentenced Wednesday to three years on probation, including six months of home detention for conspiracy and making false statements. According to court documents, LaCourse co-conspired with...
ADDYSTON, OH
WKRC

12-year-old fires gun, robs gas station, police say

HARTFORD, Mich. (WWMT) - A 12-year-old boy fired a warning shot and robbed several thousand dollars from a Van Buren County gas station, but was quickly caught, police said. The Hartford Police Department received a call at about 3:52 p.m. Wednesday that there was an armed robbery at the Marathon gas station on East Main Street, said Lt. Michael Prince.
HARTFORD, MI
Fox 19

Lebanon prison correction officers quit amid investigation

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two female correction officers at a state prison in the northern Cincinnati suburbs quit last month amid an internal investigation, state records show. There were allegations of inappropriate relationships with inmates at Lebanon Correctional Institution off Ohio 63 in Turtlecreek Township and contraband including marijuana...
LEBANON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Dearborn County Court#Lawrenceburg Police
eaglecountryonline.com

Former Addyston Police Chief Receives Sentence Wednesday

Dorian LaCourse has pleaded guilty to three charges in an illegal machine gun sales scheme. (Addyston, Oh.) – Former Addyston Police Chief Dorian LaCourse is scheduled for sentencing this week. LaCourse pleaded guilty in February to one count of conspiracy and two counts of making false statements in an...
ADDYSTON, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Inmate fatally shoots guard, kills self at Ohio hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A county jail inmate receiving treatment at an Ohio hospital shot and killed a security guard, pointed the weapon at others and then killed himself in a parking lot, authorities said.The shooting Wednesday at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton happened before a gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people and himself at a medical building on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks.Dayton police said inmate Brian Booth, 30, was receiving treatment when he struggled with Darrell Holderman, 78, and took his gun.Holderman worked for a company hired by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to provide security for inmates who are admitted to hospitals. He sustained multiple skull fractures and lacerations to his hands during the struggle, police said.After Booth fatally shot Holderman, people ducked for cover as he pointed the gun at them while running down a hallway and into the parking lot, where he killed himself, police said.Booth was being held in the county jail on a probation violation stemming from a 2015 burglary, authorities said.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbiw.com

Bedford man sentenced to prison on possession of meth charge

BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced Dakota A.W. Stinson to 6 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after he pleaded guilty to possession of meth as a part of a negotiated plea agreement with the State of Indiana. Stinson, 28, pleaded guilty to the...
BEDFORD, IN
WLWT 5

Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a crash in Florence. It happened around 3:07 a.m. when a motorcyclist lost control and hit a curb and a street sign on Wetherington Boulevard. The rider was taken to UC Hospital with a leg...
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Arrest made in Tri-State crash where motorcyclist knocked out driver

GREENDALE, Ind. (WXIX) - Police have arrested a suspect they say assaulted another driver in an incident caught on camera earlier this month. Larry Sawyer, 48, faces charges of battery causing serious bodily injury. He was arrested Friday and arraigned Tuesday morning in Dearborn County Court, where he pleaded not...
GREENDALE, IN
clayconews.com

A Kentucky Man has been Sentenced to Federal Prison for Fentanyl Trafficking

COVINGTON, KY— The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Florence, Ky., man, William Freddy Jackson, 43, was sentenced to 280 months in federal prison on Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge David Bunning, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, with a prior conviction for a serious drug felony.
FLORENCE, KY
WDTN

Have you seen him? Theft suspect eludes police twice

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for the man suspected of stealing from a local store before leading police on two separate chases. The man pictured is suspected of stealing a pair of Timberland boots from the Meijer located at 7150 Executive Boulevard in Huber Heights. As police arrived on the scene, the […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
1017thepoint.com

WOMAN TO ADMIT TO RICHMOND MURDER

(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond murder case appears to be headed to resolution without a trial or a plea agreement. The murder happened a year and a half ago at the Cozy Garden Inn on Commerce Road. A man was shot in the back of his head as he slept in a room there. Now, the girlfriend of that man, who is from New York, has notified a Wayne County court that she will plead guilty to the murder charge. She had admitted to the killing during a polygraph exam. The 52-year-old suspect will be sentenced to at least 45 years in prison following her guilty plea.
RICHMOND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy