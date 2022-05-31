Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England Donates Proceeds to Children’s Friend
reportertoday.com
2 days ago
Warwick, RI (May 31, 2022)—Each cookie season, troops from Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England (GSSNE) are given the option to donate a portion of their cookie program proceeds to a community service project. This year, the council-wide recipient of the 2022 Cookie Program Community Service Project is...
Would you like to take a short, fun, inexpensive and educational day trip to a historic land mark? Less than a gallon of gas will take your family to Rehoboth’s Hornbine School Museum. The old schoolhouse will be open to the public every 2nd and 4th Sunday from June to September. The Hornbine School Museum is located in the south east corner of Rehoboth at the corner of Baker and Hornbine Roads.
CENTRAL FALLS — The Rhode Island Foundation is sending a Central Falls teen off to college with a scholarship honoring Roger Williams, the state’s founding father. Tania Guerrero won the four-year, renewable scholarship through the Foundation’s Carter Roger Williams Initiative, which was launched by philanthropists Letitia and the late John Carter.
PAWTUCKET — After 19 years in education, Pawtucket’s 2022 Teacher of the Year said she is honored to be recognized among her team of teachers and leaders who “are all in it together.”. Students and faculty surprised Sherrie Belanger with the district Teacher of the Year award...
The members of American Legion Riverside Post 10 would like to thank the various groups and individuals that helped us honor those that paid the Ultimate Sacrifice in defense of our nation. We would like to thank Boy Scouts Troop 55 with the cleanup of the Legion property as well...
WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — Westerly school leaders are clearing up confusion after a pair of teens say they were turned away from prom at the door without warning, but the school says they never should have gotten tickets in the first place. Ireland Ashe and Jada Perry said when...
FALL RIVER — Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha, S.D.V., will ordain four new priests for service in the Diocese of Fall River in an 11 a.m. Mass this Saturday, June 4, in St. Mary’s Cathedral in Fall River. To become priests are Deacon Matthew F. Laird, 29, of...
Sam Letton, 25, of Fairhaven is raising funds to install a ramp at her family home after becoming wheelchair-bound in November of last year. After receiving her annual flu shot, Letton said she was faced with a devastating side effect. A Devastating Surprise on Sam’s 25th Birthday. In October...
Culminating a ten-week program in which middle schools partnered with legal mentors from law offices, law schools, and city offices, Rehoboth student attorneys presented their cases about the First Amendment at an in-person Mock Appeal at the Taunton Juvenile Court in Taunton, MA. Rehoboth students conducted their hour-long appeal on...
Two states tied for first place — and doesn't include Massachusetts. When we asked Boston.com readers the best New England state for camping, two states reigned supreme: Maine and New Hampshire. Out of 53 responses, both Maine and New Hampshire received 38 percent of the vote, Massachusetts came in...
FALL RIVER, Mass. (June 1, 2022) – The City of Fall River will host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Friday and Saturday in June at Market Basket. As part of a special promotion, everyone who gets their first vaccine dose at these clinics will receive a $100 grocery store gift card, and individuals getting a second dose or a booster will receive a $25 gift card, while supplies last. The clinic is a collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and is free to everyone 5 and older. No ID or proof of health insurance is required.
“Why are we walking in this weather when we could be indoors, in our classes, where it’s ‘safe?'” asked Zachary Pinto, addressing a large crowd of students in Veterans Memorial Park just outside Pawtucket City Hall. “We’re here because it’s not. Because we are tired. Because we are broken, and because we are scared.” Pinto is a Junior at Shea High School in Pawtucket.
B.M.C. Durfee High School has announced the top 10 students for the 2022 senior class. 1. Sophia Chen, Valedictorian, is the daughter of Jenny Cheng of Field Street in Fall River. She will be attending the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS) as a Pharmacy major. Sophia has received the Certificate of Academic Excellence from the Massachusetts Association of Superintendents, the Harvard Book Award, the John A. & Eileen Carr Scholarship, the Joseph C. & Alene Trottier Perron Scholarship, the Edith C. Wolliston Scholarship, and the Andrew J. Borden Scholarship. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Interact Club, Key Club, Upward Bound, One Goal, and the Early College Program. Throughout her time at Durfee, she also volunteered at the South Coast Urgent Care Center, the 21st Century Tutoring Program, and the Fall River Historical Society. One of the things she is most proud of is being a commissioned artist for COTE, a Michelin Star restaurant in New York.
Oh, Rhode Island. Last in so many things, and often overlooked by the many Americans who would rather leave us off the map than carve our tricky shoreline out of the New England coast. We patiently field questions about where our state is located (I swear, it’s not part of...
The Food Bank is thrilled to announce the return of Truck Stop: A Festival of Street Eats!. 2022 is a special year for the Food Bank, as they commemorate their 40th anniversary of serving Rhode Islanders in need of food assistance. The Food Bank is celebrating the first in-person event...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Efforts to create affordable housing in Rhode Island could get a big boost with $250 million potentially being approved in the upcoming budget. The help can’t come fast enough for thousands of people waiting to get housing vouchers in the state; not to mention those trying to get into public housing or just find an affordable rent.
WaterFire Providence returns for a full season of lightings, with the first one this weekend! Ed Cabral, Manager of sponsorships and Corporate Relations, shares all the details!. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and...
There’s a lot of conversation surrounding wine and its perfect pairing: Is it chardonnay and salmon? Cabernet and filet mignon? Rosé and feta? We, however, are of the opinion that there’s really no better match than wine and sunshine. Lucky for us, we can get it this coming month in the form of another wonderful union: grand garden parties at Garden City Center in Cranston.
Comments / 0