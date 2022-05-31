ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Statement from Gov. John Bel Edwards on Shooting that Killed One, Injured Two on Xavier University’s Campus

louisiana.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement about a shooting on the campus of Xavier University outside the graduation ceremonies for Morris Jeff High School. One person died and two others were injured, according to police. On...

gov.louisiana.gov

theadvocate.com

After second graduation shooting, John Bel Edwards calls for expanded background checks

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said after the second shooting at a Louisiana graduation in as many weeks that lawmakers need to look at expanded background checks. "In light of recent gun violence in Buffalo and Uvalde, gun safety discussions and action involving expanded background checks and red flag laws are very much in order,” the governor said in a prepared statement on Tuesday.
kalb.com

What are the lowest-earning parishes in Louisiana?

(Stacker) - Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.
theadvocate.com

Louisiana teachers could be allowed to carry guns at schools after concealed carry bill amended

A Louisiana Senate committee Wednesday night stripped the permitless concealed carry provisions in a controversial bill and inserted language to allow teachers and administrators to carry concealed firearms at schools. As amended, the bill would authorize school districts to appoint one or more “school protection officers,” who could be school...
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Sentenced to 10 Year Each in Prison for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

Two Louisiana Men Sentenced to 10 Year Each in Prison for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. Louisiana – Darren S. Gaspard, 57, and Kenneth M. Duplechin, 58, both of Lake Charles, Louisiana, pled guilty to one count of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile on May 31, 2022, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Gaspard was sentenced to ten years in prison by Judge Michael Canaday, with all but three years suspended. Duplechin was also sentenced to ten years in prison, all but four of which were suspended. Each must also register as a sex offender.
louisiana.gov

Gov. Edwards, Congressman Carter Announce Funding for Southern University Ravine Protection Project

Today, Governor John Bel Edwards, along with Congressman Troy Carter, announced funding for the Southern University Ravine Protection project in East Baton Rouge Parish. Through a grant awarded by the United States Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) will receive $7.6 million allocated towards this $35 million erosion improvement project to preserve Southern University’s ravine.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck on LA 12

Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish on June 1, 2022, shortly before 5:00 p.m. David J. Riley, 30, of DeRidder, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. According to preliminary findings, a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck driven by Taylor A. Maye, 21, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was traveling west on LA 12. Maye crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone for reasons that are still being investigated. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 when it was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
KTBS

Audit finds several issues with Louisiana State University system

A recent audit of the Louisiana State University system found a lack of oversight of federal research funding, issues with student loan record keeping, and inadequate controls over federal emergency funding and reporting. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report on May 23 outlining findings from an audit of...
westcentralsbest.com

Author kills Louisiana’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Rep. Dodie Horton said she has pulled what's been labelled Louisiana's "Don't Say Gay" bill from consideration this session. I would have prevented teachers in K-12 schools from discussing sexual orientation or gender preferences in the classroom (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) For now, Louisiana teachers will still be allowed to discuss...
brproud.com

Southern University Law Center hosts a free expungement event

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Southern University Law Center’s Office of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives with assistance from the Louisiana Workforce Commission will be offering free expungement session on June 10. The session will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The required documents you...
WDSU

Louisiana residents warned of causes of post-hurricane deaths

NEW ORLEANS — In recent years, more people have died after storms in a category that leaders called "indirect deaths." There are many things to blame for indirect deaths after a storm, but all too often the culprit is carbon monoxide poisoning. The cause is people using generators improperly.
CBS19

East Texas woman charged for murder in Louisiana

An East Texas woman was arrested for murder in Louisiana and turned herself into police in Longview. The Lafayette Police Department received a call on May 28 at 11:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare check at the 200 block of Guidry Street. When investigating the scene, officers discovered a 43-year-old man dead inside of the residence.
theadvocate.com

Letters: This Louisiana bill just might prevent shootings like in Uvalde

In a May 27 editorial entitled "Reject a reckless expansion of concealed-carry guns," the editorialist asked "if a shooting breaks out, does anyone want untrained ordinary citizens pulling out weapons and firing away?" Yes! Yes! Yes!. I would much rather have a good guy with a gun, whether trained or...
bossierpress.com

Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder Urges Louisianans to make a Financial Disaster Plan

With the start of Hurricane Season, Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder urges Louisianans to make financial disaster plans when they do their hurricane preparations. “In Louisiana, we all know how to prepare for hurricanes with water, batteries, and bread,” he said, “but it’s important to have your finances in order, too.”
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in 25 Year Old Rape Case, Faces 20 Years in Prison

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in 25 Year Old Rape Case, Faces 20 Years in Prison. Louisiana – On May 31, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office announced that Lorenzo D. Watson, 45, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, had pled guilty to one count of Forcible Rape. Watson was sentenced to twenty years in prison at hard labor by Judge Derrick Kee, with no possibility of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. Watson is also required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

