NC judge will determine if talking about engineering amounts to practicing engineering. With a degree in engineering and a 40-year career working as an engineer in North Carolina, Wayne Nutt has plenty of experience in his field, but he never held an engineering license from the state. The lack of a license never caused any problems for those years he practiced engineering, but now that he's retired, he's been told talking about engineering in any official capacity, is a crime.

