The library is the place to be this summer. With a wide array of events and activities, there is something for everyone. Make the most of your summer with us. As the calendar flips to June, it is time for Summer Read. Simply read 30 days between June 6 and August 1. Grab your signup prize and then complete the challenge to be entered into grand prize drawings for Nintendo Switch Lites, Kindles, Cricuts, Fitbit trackers, gift cards to local businesses and more.

LUCAS COUNTY, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO