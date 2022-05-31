Centerville crews to start repainting pavement Wednesday

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews will repaint pavement markings in Centerville starting Wednesday, June 1.

The City of Centerville said the work will start at 8 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. each day. It will take place all around the city, primarily on main thoroughfares and intersections.

No lanes of traffic will be closed, but crews may direct traffic to maneuver their equipment. The city said the truck used for paving travels slowly and may cause delays. Drivers are asked to be alert and drive slowly around the work sites.

The work is expected to last through the end of next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.