ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Family set to create world’s tallest flagpole to honor veterans, fallen soldiers

By Nexstar Media Wire, Devan Markham
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mIRUc_0fw9Dv1C00

( NewsNation ) — One family is making it their mission to remember veterans and their sacrifices.

Founder of “Wreaths Across America” Morrill Worcester and his son, co-founder Rob Worcester, joined “Morning in America” to share the first look at plans to create the world’s tallest flagpole, and to build “Flagpole of Freedom Park,” a park to honor every fallen soldier.

Biden honors fallen US service members

“It actually matches the important date in our history. Purposely, we made it 1,776 feet above sea level. The pole itself is just a little bit taller than the Empire State Building to give you an idea, and it will fly the largest American flag ever to be flown,” said Robb.

Currently, the world’s largest free-flying flag in America can be found in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, at Acuity Insurance’s campus . The flag, measuring 9,800 square feet, flies on a flagpole roughly 400 feet tall. The Flagpole of Freedom is expected to have a pole height of 1,461 feet and a flag measuring larger than 74,000 square feet.

According to Robb, the flagpole will be in the flight path of those being deployed to and returning from Europe. Because of its location in Maine, it will also be among the first features hit by the rising sun each day.

Click here to find the most read stories on WDTN.com

“You know, Memorial Day, is just one day for most people, but it’s 365 days for us. We never stop,” Morrill said. ” Between “Wreaths Across America” and working on the park, it’s just something that we love to do.”

“Flagpole of Freedom Park” is set to open in Down East Maine on our nation’s 250th birthday, July 4, 2026.

To follow along the journey, or for more information, visit the Flagpole of Freedom website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

6 indicted for torture, murder of 21-year-old in East Cleveland

**Related Video Above: Sister of woman who was tortured, murdered in East Cleveland speaks out** CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cuyahoga County grand jury returned an indictment charging six people with murdering a 21-year-old woman in East Cleveland last year, the county prosecutor’s office said Tuesday. The following people are now indicted after Alishah Pointer was […]
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
MilitaryTimes

Vietnam Medal of Honor Marine dies after decade-long battle with cancer

Medal of Honor recipient retired Marine Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley died Wednesday after a decade-long battle with cancer, according to the Marine Corps. Born Dec. 20, 1937, in Caledonia, Arkansas, Canley was 84 years old. He had enlisted in the Corps in 1953 and retired as a sergeant major in 1981, with three deployments to Vietnam.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Wisconsin State
nationalinterest.org

This Army Helicopter Is Leaving the Black Hawk in the Dust

Bell’s V-280 Valor long-range air assault platform has proven its mettle. Bell’s V-280 Valor long-range air assault platform has proven its mettle. During recent flight tests, the helicopter maneuvered close to rugged terrain at low altitudes, flew faster than 300 knots and more than 350 nautical miles on a single mission without refueling, and used helicopter-like agility to mass combat power on a landing objective while under enemy fire.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flagpole#American#Acuity Insurance
Navy Times

Can we honor deaths by suicide on Memorial Day?

In 2016, shortly after my son’s passing, I wrote that “The older you get, the faster time goes by.”. Adam was a United States Marine who served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. He returned home in the summer of 2014 and died by suicide on July 5, 2015.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Daily Mail

Biden begins his Memorial Day by visiting son Beau's grave in Delaware on the seventh anniversary of his brain cancer death as he prepares to honor the fallen at Arlington National Cemetery

President Joe Biden visited his late son grave to mark Memorial Day on Monday - the seventh anniversary of Beau Biden's death at age 46 after a battle with brain cancer. Beau Biden had been a Major in the Delaware National Guard and served in Iraq with the 261st Signal Brigade.
DELAWARE STATE
WDTN

Have you seen him? Theft suspect eludes police twice

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for the man suspected of stealing from a local store before leading police on two separate chases. The man pictured is suspected of stealing a pair of Timberland boots from the Meijer located at 7150 Executive Boulevard in Huber Heights. As police arrived on the scene, the […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
24/7 Wall St.

50 of the Most Decorated War Heroes in American History

There is no greater service to the nation than giving one’s life for one’s country. President Abraham Lincoln movingly referred to sacrifice of Union soldiers in his Gettysburg Address in 1863 as the “last full measure of devotion.” The United States honors military heroes on holidays including Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day at […]
MILITARY
CBS New York

Retired Marine Corps sergeant gifted $100,000 truck with hand controls after losing legs in Afghanistan

NEW YORK -- A New York City veteran and double-amputee was honored Friday and gifted a new truck, modified with hand controls, at a Memorial Day event at the USS Intrepid."They said an organization wants to donate a truck and I was shocked," retired Sgt. Luis Remache said.Remache tested out his modified Ford F-150, perfectly fitted with hand controls, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported. "It's giving me a part of freedom. I'm able to maneuver around more," Remache said. Remache served in the U.S. Marine Corps for nearly a decade. In 2011, he was severely injured in a grenade blast while on patrol...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDTN

WDTN

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy