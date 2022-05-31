ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Lane closures planned for Indianapolis bridge

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — People using the West 16th Street bridge should expect some extra traffic starting Wednesday.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works expects to close the westbound lanes of the bridge over Little Eagle Creek Wednesday for rehabilitation. During the closure, a contractor will be rehabilitating the bridge.

While the westbound lanes are closed, two-way traffic will be maintained in the eastbound lanes. When rehabilitation work is done on the westbound side, traffic will be re-routed to that side so the contractor can work on the eastbound lanes.

The bridge is expected to fully re-open later this year. When complete, the bridge will feature a new deck, five travel lanes, new bridge approaches and sidewalks on both sides.

